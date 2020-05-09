Library services during pandemic closures

While the library is currently closed to the public, you can still turn to the library for books and movies. All you have to do is go to www.cplconnect.us and place books on hold that are available on the shelf. If you don’t know your PIN (you need your library card number and your PIN to access your library account online), just call the library at 402-564-7116. Alternatively, you can call the library to have library staff search for the book or DVD that you want. If we have them on the shelf, the books and DVDs will be pulled for you and then you will be called to set up a curbside pick up time. Library staff will ask you a few precautionary coronavirus related questions and then set a time for you to come pick up your items. Call to let library staff know when you arrive at the library during your assigned time. They will set them outside on a small table in front of the doors and go back inside. You can then come to the table and get your books!