Library services during pandemic closures

“When trouble strikes, head to the library. You will either be able to solve the problem, or simply have something to read as the world crashes down around you.” Lemony Snicket, author of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
While the library is currently closed to the public, you can still turn to the library for books and movies. All you have to do is go to www.cplconnect.us and place books on hold that are available on the shelf. If you don’t know your PIN (you need your library card number and your PIN to access your library account online), just call the library at 402-564-7116. Alternatively, you can call the library to have library staff search for the book or DVD that you want. If we have them on the shelf, the books and DVDs will be pulled for you and then you will be called to set up a curbside pick up time. Library staff will ask you a few precautionary coronavirus related questions and then set a time for you to come pick up your items. Call to let library staff know when you arrive at the library during your assigned time. They will set them outside on a small table in front of the doors and go back inside. You can then come to the table and get your books!
If you need to print something at the library, you can email your print to cplconnect-bw@printspots.com for black and white copies at .10 cent each. Call the library to let staff know you sent a print job and how many copies you need. They will bill your library account for the prints and mail them to you.
Those are just a few things your library can do for you. It is truly amazing what you can do with your library card just sitting at home! Columbus Public Library has cloudLibrary, OverDrive, RBDigital, and Freading, all apps with separate collections that you can download and enjoy right on your device. My husband likes to listen to nonfiction books while he is working. Our son loves to listen to children’s e-audios while falling asleep. We live out in the country where our WiFi is not as strong at times. We have been able to download books from cloudLibrary just fine on our weaker connection. If I need a stronger WiFi connection to download a book on OverDrive, I can park right next to the library and use the Columbus_Free_WiFi from my car. There is no password needed to use the WiFi. If your device doesn’t automatically pick up the Columbus_Free_WiFi, you can go to your settings, open the WiFi tab and choose Columbus_Free_WiFi.
Summer Reading registration will begin on May 26. As we may still be closed to the public at that time, you can register online through Beanstack (instructions will be posted on our Facebook page and at www.cplconnect.us). Adults, if they would rather, may also request a registration packet with their curbside pickup. We are still reading for prizes and each adult reading log turned in will count towards the weekly $10 Columbus Bucks drawing through July 24. All 18-year-olds and up can enter one or all of the Adult Short Story Challenges this summer. All entries need to be submitted by July 15. Snail mail to Kelli Keyes at CPL, 2504 14 Street, Columbus, NE 68601 or email to kkeyes@columbusne.us. Entries can be 1 - 20 pages long and each category will have first, second, and third place prizes. Here are the different category challenges: Super Hero short story, Summer Vacation short story, Scary story, Thriller story, Mystery story, and Poetry. Eager judges are lined up ready for your ingenious creations!
Because of the social gathering restrictions of COVID-19, the summer reading programming will be as virtual as possible. Children, teens, and adults can log reading books and time on Beanstack and will be able to participate in Beanstack and Facebook posts and challenges for more rewards. The adult summer reading program will also have the print component of paper reading logs and handouts. These can be requested using the curbside service procedures and returned in the west alley book drop. Weekly prize drawings of $10 Columbus Bucks will be mailed to the winners.
We are so glad to be able to serve in the small ways that we can and look forward to the day we can open to the public and see and serve our community again.
Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.
