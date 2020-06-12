“Life can change in a heartbeat”: Business owner reflects on Columbus accident

“I’ve learned to appreciate things more. I am a go-getter and I was always 'go, go, go.' At work, with my son, we’ve always been so crazy busy that I’ve always, you know, 'let’s get there in the morning let’s get out and let’s get going,'” he said. “And now I haven’t been able to go back to work and I probably won't be for a couple more months."

They always practiced safety, Preister said, but now it’s even more important for them to be safe.

“It ain’t always about getting everything done,” he said.

Preister said he has four kids and seven grandchildren, with one more on the way.

“Coming home to all of them, and you know, because I went to the hospital and then I was in Madonna’s and then the COVID-19 pandemic started here. I wasn’t able to see them all for quite some time,” he said. “So when I came home it was just, a, I don’t know how to explain it. You just know how good you really have it.”

Work is important, but family is more important, he said.

In March, Madonna’s had to get creative with ‘visitors’. For example, they tried to incorporate family into therapy sessions via Zoom.