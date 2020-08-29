LIFE OF ADVENTURE: Chochon relishes the outdoors, giving back and family

Like many boys growing up, Chochon had all sorts of ideas as to what he desired for a career when he got older.

“I wanted to be a park ranger, a professional football player, it was all across the board,” he recalled.

Although the Chochon boys were dreamers, they developed a work ethic from an early age. He and his brothers were all Eagle Scouts, participating in the Scout program throughout their childhoods. His father, uncle and grandfather had played collegiate football, so Chochon, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, also desired to play at the collegiate level. As a result, he played the sport throughout his childhood.

The family relocated to Columbus during his senior year of high school as both his parents worked in town. He wound up graduating from Lakeview Junior-Senior High School in 2003, and because he was giving consideration to becoming a stockbroker at that time, he went to Wayne State College to pursue a business finance degree and play football as a wide receiver. One of his siblings would later get an opportunity to play football at the University of Nebraska – Omaha, so he transferred there to play and ultimately earned his degree in the late 2000s.

FINDING HIS PATH