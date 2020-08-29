LIFE OF ADVENTURE: Chochon relishes the outdoors, giving back and family

Editor's note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. To recommend someone for consideration, send an email with the subject line 'Community Champions' to news@columbustelegram.com. Please include contact information about the person and his/her background. Read previously published stories on columbustelegram.com.
Since the early days of growing up on a farm a few miles north of Shelby, Bryan Chochon has been selfless and adventurous.
With two working and community-oriented parents, a young Chochon would often look after his four younger siblings and take care of them when his folks were out and about.
“It was not the cool thing to do – take care of your four younger brothers – but he did it … He was a good older brother,” recalled one of his younger brothers, David Chochon. “Being on the little farm north of Shelby, typically it was just us brothers. (We) didn’t live across the street from friends like you do in town … (we were) building forts, starting fires, fishing at Randy’s pond, swimming in a chemical pond.”
Bryan Chochon has a lot of those same vivid memories and can recall driving his siblings around town once he got his learner’s permit. He said he and his brothers are fortunate to have had a good upbringing thanks to their parents, Rick and Tracie Chochon. Those early days shaped them all.
Today, Chochon is the chief financial officer and vice president of Great Plains State Bank, based in Columbus. He has spent much of his life looking for adventure, whether it was playing football, golf, hunting, or relocating to Colorado for several years. But, things came full circle in January 2016 when he decided to come back to Columbus for an opportunity to work alongside his father and make a difference in a community he calls home.
“It’s the reason I got into banking – I like helping people,” Chochon said. “I’ve been very fortunate throughout my life, and I think that’s part of (GPS’) success – we genuinely try to help people and they recognize that.”
Of course, Chochon is also highly involved in various community groups and functions, volunteering his time with organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Columbus. It’s just not something he brings up unless asked because he’s not one to try and put a spotlight on himself. He just wants Columbus to prosper.
“Bryan was also the lead behind the recent Cornhole Tournament that benefited Habitat and has spent time volunteering in various ways for the organization. But, most importantly, Bryan has chosen to live in Columbus and give back to the community that he calls home,” Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said. “He is invested in Columbus and wants to see it succeed.”
COMING UP
Like many boys growing up, Chochon had all sorts of ideas as to what he desired for a career when he got older.
“I wanted to be a park ranger, a professional football player, it was all across the board,” he recalled.
Although the Chochon boys were dreamers, they developed a work ethic from an early age. He and his brothers were all Eagle Scouts, participating in the Scout program throughout their childhoods. His father, uncle and grandfather had played collegiate football, so Chochon, who played on both sides of the ball in high school, also desired to play at the collegiate level. As a result, he played the sport throughout his childhood.
The family relocated to Columbus during his senior year of high school as both his parents worked in town. He wound up graduating from Lakeview Junior-Senior High School in 2003, and because he was giving consideration to becoming a stockbroker at that time, he went to Wayne State College to pursue a business finance degree and play football as a wide receiver. One of his siblings would later get an opportunity to play football at the University of Nebraska – Omaha, so he transferred there to play and ultimately earned his degree in the late 2000s.
FINDING HIS PATH
Upon graduation in 2008, Chochon said the U.S. financial crisis at that time steered him away from his idea of becoming involved in the stock market. But, he had enjoyed a summer internship with Pinnacle Bank as a teller in Omaha the year before. So when an opportunity to pursue management training with its sister entity, Bank of Colorado, came about in August 2008, he decided to give it a go.
Chochon spent roughly eight years based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, working for Bank of Colorado. Chochon thrived while in the mountain region, becoming a loan officer at first. Then, he was promoted to branch manager of the bank’s locations in Rifle and Basalt, respectively. In his free time, he took advantage of the outdoors and made plenty of friends along the way.
“I still have a lot of good relationships out there,” he said.
COMING HOME
Although Chochon loved his time in Colorado, his love for Nebraska never went away.
“That’s the one thing when I lived out there in Colorado, I was very proud to say I was from Nebraska,” he said. “Anyone I would talk to from around the country – because people come from all over to Colorado – if I told them I was from Nebraska, they would say, ‘There are really good people out there.’ Around the nation, people know (those) from Nebraska are good-natured, hardworking and genuinely nice.”
In 2016, Rick Chochon approached his oldest son about joining his new venture, Great Plains State Bank. As much as he loved Colorado, the younger Chochon said he couldn’t turn it down.
“The opportunity, I felt, was too good to pass up,” he recalled. “I didn’t know if I would ever get a chance like this again.”
He started with GPS as a loan officer and has since become its chief financial officer and vice president. As part of his responsibilities, he works with the team to manage interest rate risk while also making projections as to what they anticipate rates doing. In essence, he helps maintain aspects of the bank’s financials and helps it plan for the future, among other things.
He’s also helping oversee construction on GPS’ headquarters along Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus. The company, which also has branches in Omaha, O’Neill and Petersburg, is planning to open the new building in October.
"We're thankful for the support we have received, and we couldn't have had this growth and increase in services without the excellent and dedicated team that we have,” Chochon said.
ABOVE AND BEYOND
Chochon has wasted no time getting involved in the community since moving back. As part of his volunteering efforts, he’s a member of the City of Columbus’ Citizens Review Committee, as well as a board member for the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation and Habitat. He’s also a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Commodore and part of a local Rotary Club.
“I try to focus on kids, education and housing because those are essentially our future,” he said. “Education, kids, housing and then health care.”
Peters praised Chochon as a hardworking and caring individual.
“Bryan has been on the Habitat board since 2016. While serving on the board, he played an instrumental role in Habitat finding land where the next addition for our homes could be built,” she said. “He researched area real estate extensively and reached out to various owners to try to find something that would fill our needs. He also helped develop the financing arrangement to buy that land.”
David Chochon, his first younger brother and also a Lakeview graduate, now runs GPS’ O’Neill branch. He called his brother a role model.
“He’s always blazed a trail for us younger brothers as we’ve gone through life. I owe a lot of what I have today to him. We share common interests and we build off of the interests we have together ...” he said, noting their common loves of ice fishing and elk hunting. “…He’s been underestimated his whole life. He’s one of the most loyal people I’ve known. He’s adventurous, always up for the next outdoor experience.”
When he’s not working or volunteering, Chochon has quite a few hobbies. He has a large coin collection and recently began collecting various forms of currency. Of course, as his brother mentioned, he’s also an avid outdoorsman.
“My biggest passions are probably bow hunting and ice fishing. And the whole camping aspect while hunting is fun,” he said. “I like playing golf, basketball and I’ve done softball.”
Earlier this month, he and his wife, Emily, got married. The two met when she started with GPS, though he admitted they butted heads at first. But they soon got to talking and things changed. He said their folks were instrumental in making the wedding happen at the Chochon family home in the face of the COVID-19 situation.
“I’m very thankful. My Mom and Dad, my family, and all of her family helped out a lot to make it come together,” he said, noting his wife now breeds and boards horses full-time on their property. “It took a small army.”
Chochon is always looking for that next adventure, and though the outdoors will bring him all over, Columbus is undoubtedly home.
“The sense of community,” he said of what he loves about Columbus. “Lots of folks here support local business (and) that in turn supports their neighbors and helps Columbus as a whole prosper.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.