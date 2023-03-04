Bob Stachura has been with the Columbus Noon Rotary Club longer than the average age of residents in Columbus.

He got his start as a Rotarian in 1984 while he was the plant manager of Douglas & Lomason, which is now Camaco in Columbus.

“Their chairman was a big Rotarian, he was out of the Detroit area but they had plants all over the country ... and he wanted some of his plant managers to be involved,” Stachura said. “I was a plant manager at that time in Columbus, he encouraged me to join the rotary so I did. It actually turned out very well because I had six other plants I was involved with so whatever town I was in I would go to a rotary meeting.”

In his nearly 40 years of being involved with the Rotary Club (slightly under the 37.2 median age of Columbus), Stachura has held numerous positions, including president, and currently sits on the board of directors.

One thing that has stood out to Stachura in his time with rotary has been meeting local leaders.

“I got to meet a lot of community leaders. Even in a Columbus networking with all the local leaders,” Stachura said. “That’s probably one of the most important aspects of the rotary. That’s really what rotary was started for was that networking in the community and being part of the service organizations.”

Stachura has also had a prosperous family life. He married his wife, Jane, in 1963 and they have four children together.

“One’s in Columbus, she’s a teacher at Lost Creek; one’s in Omaha, she’s a paralegal and her husband owns his own company,” said Stachura. “The third one’s in Lincoln and her husband runs St. Peter’s Elementary School and she’s a teacher there. My fourth one is a sub right here in Columbus, he works for Nebraska Public Power (District).”

Stachura and Jane also have nine grandchildren.

“Oh, it’s enjoyable I believe, the kids are good. They’re all good kids. They all got their own sports, they have good parents that take them to a lot of stuff,” Stachura said. “Well, that keeps them out of trouble. I’ll say that while they’re all tied up with all the sports stuff, you probably won’t have time to get in trouble with anything else.”

Two of Stachura’s granddaughters live in Columbus and are heavily involved with 4-H.

“They got their goats, they got their cows and they got the ducks,” Stachura said. “It takes us back to my old farming roots.”

When Stachura isn’t taking part in a Rotarian meeting or with his family he enjoys meeting his esteemed coffee group at the Picket Fence Café in the mornings.

The group has been meeting for the better part of 20 years, according to Stachura, where they originally used to meet at Grandma’s Kitchen which has since closed and reopened under a different name.

“This group I’m in has been around for a long time. We’ve changed a lot of players because some of them have died. We’ve got some new ones in there,” Stachura said.

A majority of the group, Stachura said, is people who have owned businesses or helped run businesses locally.

“We’ve just got all kinds of people like that we get guys that have their own accounting firms. They’re all part of that group. So that’s an interesting group,” Stachura said.

But the group is more than just coffee, they also do pies for birthdays.

“I don’t know who started this … thing but let’s say my birthday was tomorrow I would end up buying pie for every member of our group plus their coffee,” Stachura said. “Boy do you get a full turnout on those days.”

Another member of the coffee group and friend of Stachura is Dennis Hirschbrunner who runs the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society Museum.

“I see Bob, just about every day, when I go and he goes, but he goes every day and I go pretty much every day,” Hirschbrunner said. “Bob is quite a contributor at the coffee group. He has strong opinions about a lot of different issues. We discuss and share those ideas and we have a lot of fun at the daily coffee group at Picket Fence.”

Stachura has also been a part of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church since it opened in Columbus in the ‘60s.

“We (he and his wife) got married in 1963 and that’s when they were starting that church. It used to be (only) St. Bonaventure and St. Anthony’s,” Stachura said. “They decided they needed a third parish and to start building that. My parents lived west of Columbus, and they were founding fathers, you might say, of St. Isidore’s.”

Along with spending his Sundays in mass, Stachura spent almost 30 years’ worth of Saturdays at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln watching Cornhusker football. He no longer attends games due to his eyesight but he’s held onto his tickets for his family to use.

“I keep saying that I’m going to get rid of them but my kids take advantage and use them,” Stachura said. “I keep challenging my kids to take over these tickets, they’re in my name so I can’t really do that. I just renewed this year again.”

Along with his love for Husker football, Stachura has a love for St. Louis Cardinal baseball.

His love for the Cardinals sprouted from working on the farm with his father, John. In the late ‘40s the only station his father’s radio could get would play Cardinals’ games.

Stachura describes himself as semi-retired but still occasionally stops in at his business, Columbus Tire.

“He’s got the Columbus tire business and I can tell you his customers get great care, great treatment and they respect him and like doing business with him. He’s got a really good customer base,” Hirschbrunner said. “He is truly an asset to the community, he really truly is. Quite a few people seek him out and seek his advice or his perspective on what’s going on, he is very valuable to the community.”

Hirschbrunner thinks highly of Stachura as a businessman and as a person.

“Bob would do anything he could to help you, if you had any needs or issues or whatever he would be right there to help you. The thing I like best about Bob is he is engaged in the community,” Hirschbrunner said. “He was part of the downtown business group, he’s been active in the chamber. He is very civic-oriented, very engaged in the community and wants to see the community grow and prosper and be a better community. He’s an all-around good guy and an all-around good citizen for the community.”

The now “semi-retired” Stachura doesn’t have much he would change about his life, from being in the rotary to the almost countless other programs and groups he has been involved in that have benefited Columbus.

“I’ve traveled a lot, I’ve seen a lot, I’ve done well in my professional life, got a heck of a lot of friends I’ve got really good friends. I don’t know what I could change, it’s been a really good life and a great family. Married 59 years that’s been wonderful,” Stachura said.

“I got a good life, I suppose it’d be nice if I can snap my fingers and my eyesight would be as good as other people’s. But I’m sure not going complain about it because it sure as heck didn’t hold me back.”