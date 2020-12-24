Lifestyle changes to help with stress of the pandemic

The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way it has changed our lives may be causing you and your family members to experience stress. You may be feeling anxious or depressed, struggling to get a good night’s sleep or experiencing digestive issues.
Our body’s stress hormones trigger the fight or flight response, which gets your body ready for action. Your heart can beat more rapidly, your blood sugar may rise and your breathing rate may increase. Being in a chronic state of stress can cause long-term health problems.
We all handle stress, including stress from the pandemic, in different ways, but there are things all of us can do to help ourselves and our families. There are also resources available if more assistance is needed.
Changing your lifestyle is one way you can help manage your stress.
Eating right, staying well hydrated and getting adequate sleep may help you combat stress. Recent studies have focused on nutrients the brain needs to function normally. This can include nutrients like antioxidants or B vitamins. The best way to get these nutrients is through food. Fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants along with many other nutrients that work together to promote health. Many foods also provide a variety of B vitamins naturally, including whole grains, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, beans and meats.
There may be a potential link with vitamin D and stress but research is limited. However, vitamin D is needed for your body to function normally. More vitamin D is also recommended during the pandemic. Foods that contain vitamin D are fatty fish, as well as fortified dairy and soy products. Our skin coverts the sun’s rays into vitamin D, so try to get some sunshine each day. Being in the outdoors can also relieve stress.
Physical activity can also help manage stress, as well as reduce symptoms of anxiety. Find activities you enjoy. As little as five minutes of exercise a day can be beneficial. The recommendation is to work up to 150 minutes a week.
Finding other activities you enjoy, such as reading or a new hobby can replace the time spent worrying and help you relax. Work on projects you haven’t had time to do for a while. There are many ways to make the most of your time at home.
Staying connected with family and friends can help reduce the feelings of isolation. Take the time to use the technology available to connect with them.
Other ways to help ease stress might include:
- Participate in relaxing activities, such as meditation, guided imagery or breathing exercises.
- Socialize with friends and loved ones while following recommended safety precautions.
- Reach for lower-calorie, healthy foods such as carrots, celery or plain popcorn if stress has you craving crunchy foods.
- Consider getting professional help if you cannot get your stress under control. Stress can become debilitating.