Lifestyle changes to help with stress of the pandemic

The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way it has changed our lives may be causing you and your family members to experience stress. You may be feeling anxious or depressed, struggling to get a good night’s sleep or experiencing digestive issues.

Our body’s stress hormones trigger the fight or flight response, which gets your body ready for action. Your heart can beat more rapidly, your blood sugar may rise and your breathing rate may increase. Being in a chronic state of stress can cause long-term health problems.

We all handle stress, including stress from the pandemic, in different ways, but there are things all of us can do to help ourselves and our families. There are also resources available if more assistance is needed.

Changing your lifestyle is one way you can help manage your stress.