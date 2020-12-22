LIGHTING IT UP: Longtime resident keeping Christmas spirit alive

But that didn’t stop the 76-year-old man from doing it on his own.

“When the storm came around right before Halloween, I decided maybe last year was my last year on it,” Dennis said. “Then we got some really nice weather… I’m retired so I spent a lot of hours out there working on it.”

Dennis retired from Behlen Mfg. Co. last March after 50-odd years with the company. He had worked with grain-handling equipment.

“The grandkids have always helped him through the years, with moving stuff out and getting it plugged in,” Laurie said. “But they haven’t been able to help this year just because they didn’t want to expose (their) grandpa to any COVID germs they might be having.”

Laurie’s own children are 14 and 17-years-old. They have been helping Dennis with decorating the outside of the home since toddler age.

“It ranged from year to year; as the kids grew up, they learned how to do more things,” Laurie said. “A lot of times, my son would get out there and grandpa would have the cords out and my son would get things plugged in for him. My son knows so much more about the display than I do because he’s helped (his) grandpa so much over the years.”