LIGHTING IT UP: Longtime resident keeping Christmas spirit alive

There’s at least one other home at which people can drive past to look at a large-scale Christmas lights display – 3253 E. 16th Ave. in Columbus.
It’s owned by Dennis Kouma, who has lived in Columbus for the past 50-plus years.
“He’s always looking for new things to add or he’s looking for new lights, new displays; he’s always just adding new stuff to it,” said his daughter-in-law, Laurie Kouma.
Dennis said there’s a variety of 70-lighted trees in his yard of various colors and sizes, as well as a Nativity scene and other scenes of Christmas carolers, the North Pole, angels, toy soldiers, nutcrackers and reindeer. Laurie added that there are also some trains and gingerbread men. And that’s just in the front of his home.
“There are about 10,000 of the mini lights … they’re along the whole backyard,” he said, adding that window and door decorations are also displayed.
“In the backyard, we do have a Santa climbing up the chimney, there are like five different-sized plastic Santas that I got. There’s a ladder and they move up in sequence up the chimney at the end of the house,” Dennis said. “There’s probably another four or five trees in the yard, the trunks are wrapped with lights.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has especially had an impact on Dennis as his eight grandchildren, ranging from 14- to 26-years-old, traditionally help him decorate the yard and home. But, the kids didn’t do so as the family didn’t want to potentially expose Dennis and his wife to COVID.
But that didn’t stop the 76-year-old man from doing it on his own.
“When the storm came around right before Halloween, I decided maybe last year was my last year on it,” Dennis said. “Then we got some really nice weather… I’m retired so I spent a lot of hours out there working on it.”
Dennis retired from Behlen Mfg. Co. last March after 50-odd years with the company. He had worked with grain-handling equipment.
“The grandkids have always helped him through the years, with moving stuff out and getting it plugged in,” Laurie said. “But they haven’t been able to help this year just because they didn’t want to expose (their) grandpa to any COVID germs they might be having.”
Laurie’s own children are 14 and 17-years-old. They have been helping Dennis with decorating the outside of the home since toddler age.
“It ranged from year to year; as the kids grew up, they learned how to do more things,” Laurie said. “A lot of times, my son would get out there and grandpa would have the cords out and my son would get things plugged in for him. My son knows so much more about the display than I do because he’s helped (his) grandpa so much over the years.”
According to an article published in the Dec. 21, 1997, edition of The Telegram, the clipping of which is on Laurie’s fridge, Dennis won first place in a Christmas light contest.
The family isn’t comfortable with Dennis climbing a ladder so a grandson did help him with installing the Santas on the chimney and other things only reached via a ladder.
Alhough both Dennis and the grandchildren are disappointed in not being able to decorate together, Laurie said the kids understand as they don’t want to put their grandparents’ health at risk.
Unfortunately, the pandemic also means that the entire Kouma family, a total of 20 people, will not be able to meet in person for the holidays.
“Christmas is usually a big deal,” Laurie said. “When we go to celebrate Christmas, it’s Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, the day after Christmas. It turns into a four, five-day activity (time) at grandma and grandpa’s house. They play games, (table tennis). It’s not a one-day event at Grandma and Grandpa’s house; it’s an entire weekend.”
Laurie added that they will most likely video chat on Christmas Eve and play games that way.
“I’ve just always liked the time of the year. I like doing the decorating and, you know, exchanging the gifts and so forth,” Dennis said, adding that as long as the weather is favorable and he’s physically able, he’ll continue with the Christmas decoration tradition.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.