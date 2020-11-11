Lighting of the Anchor moving online

The planning committee, she noted, focused on showing the community CPS's gifted students.

“We took it this year from a standpoint of we’re still going to showcase (on) the final night the great talent that (is) in our schools currently,” Anderson said. “There’ll be a song from each one of the elementary (schools) plus from the vocal tech group at the middle school and, I believe, the New World Singers from the high school.”

Following the Nov. 25 event, the anchor’s decorations will remain throughout the holiday season.

This year’s event is being presented by Columbus Community Hospital and Columbus United Federal Credit Union.

The possibility of canceling the event had been disappointing since it turned out so popular last year, Anderson noted, so moving it online was the next logical step.

“This will be a way we can stretch this event a little further,” she said. “We’re already trying to figure out ways we can bring it together next year and, hopefully, we can meet in person again.”

Kim Kwapnisoki, committee member of Lighting of the Anchor and CPS’ previous foundation director, said that the purpose of the lighting is to engage alumni and give them a chance to get together.