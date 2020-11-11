Lighting of the Anchor moving online

The Columbus Public Schools Foundation and CPS Alumni Association will be holding the Lighting of the Anchor celebration virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicole Anderson, marketing and foundation director at CPS, said that last year’s inaugural event drew in over 400 people. At the display, the large anchor structure located in front of Columbus High School is decorated with Christmas lights, similar to lighting of the tree events. Musical performances and community caroling also takes place.
The online event, which will be held starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 at www.facebook.com/CHSAnchorAlumni, will feature videos of these performances. The lighting of the anchor will be pre-recorded but officially premiered that night with the holiday songs.
Another special aspect added this year includes musical performances of a past CHS graduate each night, beginning Nov. 16, leading up to Lighting of the Anchor on Nov. 25. The multiday function will feature alumni from all over the area.
“This year, leading up to (the lighting), there’s going to be a song each night from one of our alumni. There’s several from Columbus, some from Omaha and some from Nashville, Tennessee,” Anderson said.
Alumni who have submitted videos are Virgil and Larry Balmer of the Balmer Brothers Band; Karissa Gleeson and Jessie Nelson; Steve Hurt; Fred Ritter, Celeste Ritter Ditter, Jacob Ritter and Brianna Ritter Rerucha of VoiceHouse; Natalie Raimondo; Ron Ernst; Trey Rinkol and Mitchell Greiner and Natalie Behlen Rieck and Gina Behlen Borer.
The planning committee, she noted, focused on showing the community CPS's gifted students.
“We took it this year from a standpoint of we’re still going to showcase (on) the final night the great talent that (is) in our schools currently,” Anderson said. “There’ll be a song from each one of the elementary (schools) plus from the vocal tech group at the middle school and, I believe, the New World Singers from the high school.”
Following the Nov. 25 event, the anchor’s decorations will remain throughout the holiday season.
This year’s event is being presented by Columbus Community Hospital and Columbus United Federal Credit Union.
The possibility of canceling the event had been disappointing since it turned out so popular last year, Anderson noted, so moving it online was the next logical step.
“This will be a way we can stretch this event a little further,” she said. “We’re already trying to figure out ways we can bring it together next year and, hopefully, we can meet in person again.”
Kim Kwapnisoki, committee member of Lighting of the Anchor and CPS’ previous foundation director, said that the purpose of the lighting is to engage alumni and give them a chance to get together.
The first event had gone over well, she noted.
“Having current students and past students and just all of those folks involved, it was really neat,” Kwapnisoki said.
Moving the Lighting of the Anchor online allows CHS alumni and community members to still enjoy the event while staying safe and healthy.
“With the whole COVID component, we knew we were not going to be able to do anything live … We wanted to make sure that people were safe and also provide them with an opportunity to be involved and still have the event,” Kwapnisoki said.
Organizers said they hope to see the lighting event continue to grow.
“For this year’s event, we really just want engagement,” Anderson said. “I would love to see people get online and support not only their fellow alumni but their friends in the community, people they haven’t seen in this community in quite a while and just enjoy some of the holiday spirit that alumni and the students are going to provide.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
