Lighting of the Anchor set for Thursday

A Columbus Public Schools Foundation tradition is coming back to the community this Thursday.

The Lighting of the Anchor, held in partnership by the CPS Foundation and the CPS Alumni Association, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive.

Started in 2019, the event features the lighting of the anchor located near the main entrance at CHS. In its inaugural year, there were performances held in person.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the Lighting of the Anchor became a virtual event with recorded performances being shared online.

This year, however, community members can see the anchor lit up that night in person as it will be a drive-through event, though there will still be performances posted on social media.

Starting on Thursday, there will be one video featured a night of CPS alumni performing musical acts shared on the district’s social media. The videos will be shared until around Thanksgiving, with the last one featuring performances from student groups.

“We've done that the last two years, so this year is our first step back in doing something more in person,” said Nicole Anderson, executive director of the Columbus Public Schools Foundation.

Visitors who come to the drive-through event will be able to tune into KLIR 101.1 FM to listen to the holiday performances, and there will be Santa and the Grinch, as well as CHS’ mascot, to greet people.

“We have a really nice selection of alumni that have donated their time to share their musical talents,” CPS Foundation Board Member Amy Blaser said.

Alumni set to perform include: Emma Benck, Lauren Benck and Brook Benck, class of 2019; Jenny Brackhan Young and Beth Fry, class of 1999; Virgil Balmer, class of 1988; Jessie Nelson, class of 2018; Monica Weber, class of 2015, accompanied by Cheryl Langley Weber, class of 1961; Rachel Scott, class of 1993; Karissa Gleason, class of 2020, along with future alumni Aliya Nichols, class of 2028, and Cade Nichols, class of 2030; Freedom Road; Ryan Sims, class of 2020 and Rebecca Hoffman, class of 2022; and Natalie Raimondo, class of 2018.

There will also be videos from the Columbus Community Hospital Singers, featuring Sue Deyke of the class of 1977, CHS Band Director Jeff Peabody and Jarett Peabody, class of 2024.

“It’s alumni from many generations,” Blaser said. “We have some newer grads and then some alumni that have graduated a quite a few years ago that share their musical talent. They all get to pick out their own musical selection. And it's super fun because some share their gift of music as a soloist, some pair up and do a duet with another alumni and some opt to do a larger group.”

One complimentary Christmas ornament per vehicle will be handed out at the end of the drive-through until supplies last. It will feature the CPS anchor with Christmas lights.

“If it's successful and the community enjoys it, we'll hope to bring it back with a special commemorative ornament each year,” Blaser said. “Just raising awareness of the anchor and of the foundation's mission and support of all of the teachers and the programs that the Columbus Public Schools brings.”

Blaser noted that money raised by the foundation benefits student scholarship and classroom grants. The foundation also recently hosted a trunk or treat at the end of October.

“That was just an hour and we had 600, 700 people come through,” Blaser added.

Similar to the trunk or treat, the flow of traffic will be a constant flow, though slow, Blaser said, but visitors will be able to wave at Santa. Photos will be taken of vehicles and families when they say hi to Santa, which will be uploaded on the district’s or foundation’s website for people pull down after the event.

“I'm hoping that we have a similar turnout or more like what we had for trunk or treat,” Anderson said. “I think that'll be a fun event where while they're driving through, they can listen to our student groups singing on KLIR, wave to the Grinch, get a photo with Santa next to their car, get some goodies from the foundation, just have kind of a nice night out with the family.”

A map has been shared on the school district’s social media of how the traffic will be flowed that night. Visitors should enter Discoverer Drive from 33rd Avenue and will leave CHS west on Discoverer Drive, toward the YMCA.

Events like the Lighting of the Anchor helps bring families together, gets the word about the CPS Foundation and benefits the community at large, Anderson said.

“We really believe that as far as Columbus goes, regardless of what school district they're a part of, that we're all Columbus, we're all Discoverers in one way or another,” Anderson added. “This type of event is one of those times where we can bring the greater community together.

“We're excited to see all the families and we're excited to showcase the past, present and future talent at Columbus Public Schools through music.”

There will be a number of other holiday events being held in downtown Columbus that night, meaning there will be plenty of ways for people to celebrate the arrival of the holidays on Thursday.

Blaser noted the Lighting of the Anchor has become a popular event embraced by the community.

“Hopefully people take a few minutes to drive the loop and the nice thing is, even though the weather might be a little chilly on Thursday, people can stay in their cars and stay warm,” Blaser said.