'Like finding a message in a bottle': Old letters found in Columbus home

A couple of weeks ago, Jodi and Kendal Loseke were remodeling a home in Columbus when they happened to find some letters behind a bathroom mirror.

One was written by 8-year-old Sue Marshall dated June 7, 1967. The other - written on the same piece of paper - was authored by Mike Gokie who wrote his on Feb. 24, 1995, at the age of 27. In the initial letter, Marshall said whoever finds the letter, “Good luck." Meanwhile, Gokie asked whoever discovered his note to take care of the house and “God bless.”

After discovering the messages, it didn’t take Jodi long to track the pair down as they both live in Columbus. Jodi said she is friends with Gokie and his wife, Tara. Marshall and Jodi’s stepmother have known each other for several years.

On Thursday, the Losekes, Marshall and Gokie all gathered at the home to reminisce about the home’s previous features and more.

“I thought it was so cool because it was like finding a message in the bottle,” Jodi said. “It’s like a time capsule. I love history and to be able to find a sweet little note like that in the wall, it was so touching.”

Kendal, who along with Jodi buys houses and renovates them, said they started remodeling the home about a month ago before they started working on the bathroom.

“Lo and behold, (the letter) was behind the mirror,” he said.

Kendal added he was amazed that Marshall's letter was drafted before he was even born.

The original letter writer, Marshall, said she doesn’t remember drafting the message but believes it was a project created by her parents. She added when she looked at the letter, she could identify that that was her handwriting.

Marshall grew up in the area and graduated from Columbus High in 1977. She then spent the next 40 years of her life in Texas before relocating to Columbus again about four years ago.

“I moved back in 2018 because I had a class reunion in 2017,” Marshall said. “I stayed for about a week and just fell in love with Nebraska again.”

Gokie – who owns Fast Mart in Columbus - said he bought the house back in the '90s, later moving out about five years later. He was amazed by the changes to the house, noting the mirror in the bathroom was much bigger than it is now and the paint was a different color.

“Who knows how many coats of paint are on these walls because this wasn’t (the color before),” said Gokie.

Jodi said the experience has warmed her heart. Jodi, who teaches at Lakeview High School, told her students about the letters and the teens were amazed by the tale.

“They even thought it was a really cool story,” Jodi said.

To make it full circle, Marshall wrote another letter about what had happened recently and hopes whoever discovers the letters sometime in the future, "Good luck."

The message ended by saying, "Go Big Red!!!"

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

