'Like it was meant to be': Columbus dog lives up to name of Hero

“God, it was sad. I had to help put him in the cop car. It was pretty nasty – I’ll never forget that.”

Five more dogs were taken from the home thanks to the actions of one brave pooch.

“The others were adopted and doing great. He was a little tougher, that’s why I named him Hero ... because he was the one who jumped out (and) saved the others,” Quinlin said. “And I’m glad he got that second chance – that is great.”

According to Potter, the adoption center’s veterinarian reported Hero to have old scars, muscle wasting, sunken eyes and was emaciated. She noted the other five were either sent to a rescue organization or adopted.

“He was very friendly but regressed and became highly energetic and anxious,” Potter said.

Paws and Claws shared on social media Hero’s story, which caught the eyes of Lincoln Police Department Officer Melissa Ripley and Herrera.

Ripley is a trainer and the adoption coordinator of Second Chance Pups, a program in which area shelter dogs are placed with inmates in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for nine weeks of basic obedience training. The dogs are then adopted to good homes.