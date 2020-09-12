Like the year 2020 - Skunks stink even worse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No college football (at least for our beloved Huskers, other schools don’t count) or is there? no volleyball, the virus is still prevalent and hanging on, what gives? Political agendas, side-tracked minds, lower quality customer service, people worried about the color of someone’s skin, a disgruntled society to put it mildly, to have class or not to have class, on-line learning, you could say this year stinks more than anyone can remember…and you wouldn’t be wrong (think of the character it is building).

Nature has found a way to take stink to a whole new level. Nebraska is blessed with two skunk species, the eastern striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis) and eastern spotted skunk (Spilogale putorius). Spotted skunks are rare and protected in our state.

Skunks are nocturnal, active from dusk to dawn. We see them in many of our night time surveys. They feed mainly on insects and their ground-dwelling larvae, crickets, grasshoppers, beetles, and even ground-nesting wasps such as yellow jackets.

While humans appreciate the pesticide-free insect control, they are frequently annoyed by the small, shallow conical holes that skunks dig to unearth insects (Raccoons do this even more). Skunks also eat animals often deemed pests, such as mice, rats, shrews, moles, ground squirrels, and other small mammals, but also eat gamebird eggs (which annoys me).