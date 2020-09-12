Like the year 2020 - Skunks stink even worse

No college football (at least for our beloved Huskers, other schools don’t count) or is there? no volleyball, the virus is still prevalent and hanging on, what gives? Political agendas, side-tracked minds, lower quality customer service, people worried about the color of someone’s skin, a disgruntled society to put it mildly, to have class or not to have class, on-line learning, you could say this year stinks more than anyone can remember…and you wouldn’t be wrong (think of the character it is building).
Nature has found a way to take stink to a whole new level. Nebraska is blessed with two skunk species, the eastern striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis) and eastern spotted skunk (Spilogale putorius). Spotted skunks are rare and protected in our state.
Skunks are nocturnal, active from dusk to dawn. We see them in many of our night time surveys. They feed mainly on insects and their ground-dwelling larvae, crickets, grasshoppers, beetles, and even ground-nesting wasps such as yellow jackets.
While humans appreciate the pesticide-free insect control, they are frequently annoyed by the small, shallow conical holes that skunks dig to unearth insects (Raccoons do this even more). Skunks also eat animals often deemed pests, such as mice, rats, shrews, moles, ground squirrels, and other small mammals, but also eat gamebird eggs (which annoys me).
Striped skunks are much more common than spotted skunks (designated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as Tier 2 in greatest conservation need) and are the ones we see dead on the road often. Skunks can travel up to five miles a night looking for females and that’s when they get hit by cars, we so often see. The price of true love never ends.
Skunks do not hibernate, but can become dormant or semi-active, remaining in their dens for days and even weeks during frigid temperatures. During this time, they must rely on stored body fat. Several females often den together, but males usually are solitary.
The reason skunks smell bad is because of a gland under their tail that produces and sprays their stink. The stinky spray is an oily liquid primarily made up of a substance called thiols (they can spray from birth), with a sulfur component that is the earmark of the signature skunk odor.
They don’t like to spray, but a skunk often will hold its tail erect like a flag while stamping its front feet, turn sideways, and often hiss and hop, as a warning to potential victims. When skunks exhibit any of these behaviors, take the warning seriously and slowly back away. A skunk can discharge a stream of liquid or mist accurately up to 10 feet and with less accuracy up to 20 feet (so watch out) from one or both glands, while aiming for the offender’s eyes. Skunks can spray several times within a short period. The fluid will irritate eyes and can cause temporary blindness for 15 minutes or longer.
A skunk's smell is hard to get rid of because compounds within the skunk's oil interact with water, reactivating the odor, so it can bring up the smell again even if you think it’s gone. Historical remedies include tomato juice, vinegar and baking soda. Skunks are easily trapped and those who do sometimes dread them in their traps.
Even though skunks are susceptible to rabies, the best advice to avoid any kind of trouble with a skunk is to go the other way and leave them alone. The ultimate in social distancing. I think a lot of people want the year 2020 to go away as well …
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
