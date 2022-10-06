Lincoln at the library: Columbus Public Library to host presentation on Abraham Lincoln, America's greatest orator

Abraham Lincoln, known for his honesty, integrity and grace under the pressure of the Civil War that took place during his presidency, is also heralded as one of America's greatest speechwriters and speakers.

Fred Nielsen with Humanities Nebraska will speak at the Columbus Public Library on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. about Lincoln the orator, not just Lincoln the president.

Nielsen described Lincoln's speeches as short and to the point. His words, at the time, helped mend a broken nation, Nielsen said, and carried values we can still learn from today. Nielsen said for what little academic background Lincoln had, a lot could be learned from his speeches.

"Lincoln is recognized by most as our greatest president, which by itself makes him someone we might be interested in," Nielsen said. "But then there's his personal story: the log cabin, lack of a formal education, he only went to school for what, one year?"

Nielsen, whose expertise lies in American history in the 19th and 20th centuries, said it's important to understand the things Lincoln was talking about, even now some 200 years later, because they can still apply.

"We live in very troubled times, people are at each other’s throats, people are making comparisons to how divided we are now to the era of the civil war," Nielsen said. "In divided times, Lincoln speaks to us particularly well because he was there, he presided over a war of America's bitterest division."

Rachelle McPhillips, adult services librarian at Columbus Public Library, said these kind of speaker events are an excellent way to learn something new with other similarly-interested people from the community.

"The library tries to provide learning and entertainment opportunities to help people connect with different ideas, learn something new and get some perspective on historical events and what it was like living in those times," McPhillips said.

McPhillips added that featuring speakers partnered with Humanities Nebraska allows for a more local angle on topics and shows that experts in a topic can come from anywhere.

"I think it supports the efforts of the experts in our area. You don't have to be from a big city or the coast, you don't have to be from those places to be a subject matter expert and share your creative efforts," McPhillips said.

Nielsen, a former member of the history department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an avid researcher, said Lincoln's to-the-point, somewhat curt writing and speaking style was his forte. The Gettysburg Address, for instance, was a mere 270 words.

"He didn’t speak very often because unlike presidents today he didn’t have a speechwriter which is kind of incredible. Lincoln's words are Lincoln's words, which is another reason why he’s interesting," Nielsen said.

Other speakers of the day, Nielsen said, would frequently speak for hours at a time, whereas Lincoln's speeches lasted mere minutes. On one occasion, spectators began to sit down as Lincoln started speaking and by the time they were settled, he had finished.

"It's sort of bizarre, I'm going to spend more time walking about two or three of his speeches there than he spent delivering them," Nielsen said.

A common myth, Nielsen said, is that Lincoln wrote the Gettysburg Address on a train on a napkin when in fact he would spend hours or days at a time mulling over words. When he would speak, it was short, powerful and carefully-written, because he was afraid of saying something he didn't exactly mean.

"We actually have drafts and witnesses who watched him write it rather painstakingly, crossing off words and adding new ones to make it what he wanted it to be."

Nielsen said he will be analyzing not just function of Lincoln's speeches, but form, as Lincoln often used very specific wording to describe things just the way he wanted. Nielsen said the phrase "the better angels of our nature" from the end of Lincoln's inaugural address is just one example of such, where he shifts from a serious nature to more artful.

"Then comes this glorious, more complicated, more poetic sense where Lincoln is just soaring in terms of the way the words sound, but he's also making a very important point," Nielsen said.