Lindhorst replaces Korth on extension board

A recent addition to the seven-member Platte County Extension Board, Gabrielle Lindhorst is excited to help shape the 4-H program in which her daughter will participate in the years ahead.

"My mom got my sister and I started in 4-H at a young age. We had a really great group and leaders back in West Point, which is where I'm from. It's just something we did every year and, with a small town, everybody pretty much did 4-H," Lindhorst said. "It was something I had a good experience with."

Now a second grade teacher at Lindsay Holy Family School, 301 Pine St. in Lindsay, Lindhorst said her own daughter is part of the reason she decided to join the extension board.

"I'd love for 4-H to grow in our area," Lindhorst said. "As my daughter gets older that's something I would love for her to be involved in."

Lindhorst's 18-month-old still has a few years to go before she gets to that point, but Lindhorst said she is excited about the prospect of contributing to the program in the meantime. She is taking over Carol Korth's seat on the extension board.

"I just finished my second three-year term," Korth said. "...You can only serve two consecutive terms."

Every October in Platte County, there is an open application process for those interested in serving on the extension board. The board's nominating committee selects candidates to recommend to the Platte County Board of Supervisors. On Nov. 9, the board of supervisors unanimously approved Lindhorst's appointment to the extension board.

In a Nov. 18 email to the Telegram, Platte County Extension Extension Educator Kelly Feehan said Nebraska's county extension boards are responsible for helping extension staff identify local program needs, goals and objectives.

"They help evaluate how well the program is meeting defined objectives as well as oversee spending of county funds for extension programming," Feehan said in the email. "Extension boards are made up of a diverse group of people who provide geographic and program representation."

As a longtime Platte County teacher, Korth said she was initially drawn to the extension board because she saw the value of extension's school enrichment programs.

Feehan said extension's main programs include 4-H/youth development, community environment, water and integrated cropping systems, nutrition and health, early childhood development, beef systems and rural prosperity.

"I believe that people don't always know that extension's way more than 4-H," Korth said. "...It's school enrichment and after school programs and crops and water programs and master gardeners. I believe in the mission of the extension program and wanted to do my part in supporting them and their programs."

When Korth began looking for someone to replace her on the extension board, Lindhorst caught her eye.

"As a teacher I figured she would support the school enrichment programs and I knew she was also an active community member and that her husband's family was also involved in 4-H. I thought she had a lot of good qualities to bring to the board," Korth said.

Korth, who lives in Lindsay, added that she wanted someone who would also represent the Lindsay and Humphrey areas.

"After she approached me about it I was totally on board," Lindhorst said. "It sounded like something that would be good for our community."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.