Awhile back, Michaela Wegener of Lindsay took her daughter into the Lindsay clinic when she was feeling too ill for day care, the Columbus Community Hospital stated in an Aug. 11 press release. Staff at the clinic helped her and she was able to return later.

Wegener later praised the clinic and its convenience of care, especially with how her husband, a farmer, sometimes must come in with an appointment on short notice or during a very specific time due to his work.

“From our perspective, the (staff’s) flexibility and willingness to work with someone who doesn’t have a predictable schedule is nice. He can’t control what will happen on the farm, so being able to call and get in for an appointment that close to home is super helpful," Wegener said in the press release.

Dr. Vilma Rodriguez-Cline, who works at the clinic, said she, Physician Assistant Bella Hemmer and all the staff at the Lindsay facility strive to be the place for local folks to go when they need medical attention. Being a short drive or even walk away from area businesses and farms, they get to know their patients.

While the clinic isn't necessarily equipped for things like X-rays, they can help with a lot of general health practices, such as first aid, immunizations, children's wellness, physicals and medication management for chronic conditions, Chantel Sempek, facility manager, said. They like to have appointments set up beforehand, Sempek added, but are usually able to work around urgent situations if needed.

"We've seen everything from trying to establish care to managing chronic diseases to those urgent cases that maybe would be see at urgent care, but we have so much flexibility on scheduling that we're willing to work with those people," Sempek said.

Cline said that being local in a town the size of Lindsay, she enjoys being able to connect with her patients.

"For me, I really enjoy building those relationships. Initially, I like to spend a lot of time with my patients to get to know them, they get to know me," Cline said. "They bring in their children. They can feel comfortable. It is a scary thing sometimes when you're in a busy practice and we don't have a whole lot of time to spend with each patient."

Time, Sempek said, is also a factor in why the Lindsay Clinic does its job as well as it does. Between four staff members, they're able to turn things around quickly for stuff that might have to wait at a larger practice.

"We get kids back to school, people back to work, we're conveniently close to Lindsay Manufacturing. If somebody needs stitches, they can come up here, get them potentially be back to work the same day," Sempek said. "Kids come in and we can rule out a couple of the things that keep them out of school and get them back in school or keep them out of school."

As for the testimonial Wegener gave to the hospital, Sempek said she doesn't see or hear a lot of the in-person interactions between physicians and patients, but she hears about them later and knowing that someone cared enough to speak to CCH about their experience means a lot.

"I know our providers and nurses do a great job here just from when people return. I see it. I know how amazing everyone here is, but seeing someone go and write a testimonial is great," Sempek said.

Cline said they have even had some patients bring in produce as tokens of appreciation, which means something in its own way. Appreciation of any kind, she said, shows they're doing something right.

"It attests to why we're here. We're a service and we want to know we're doing the right thing for everybody here," Cline said.