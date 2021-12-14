Lindsay holds inaugural Christmas event

Although the sun had set Sunday night in Lindsay, it was still easy to notice Giselle Baumgart and Jeremy Shanle as the lights on their Christmas sweaters made them quite visible.

Their matching homemade outfits included light-up ornaments dangling off Baumgart’s sweater and a bright Christmas tree topper on Shanle's sweater. The two outfits also came with red and white cotton balls attached to them and other adornments.

In all, it took them a few days to make the sweaters, Baumgart said.

The pair were getting in the holiday spirit as they were two of over a hundred attendees of the inaugural Christmas on Pine Street event in downtown Lindsay. The festivities included a fire pit for roasting marshmallows as well as activities for kids, a soup and sandwich dinner, boutiques, vendors, giving trees and more.

“This is great,” Shanle said. “I like it. I know a lot of people who have businesses (on Pine Street) so it’s good to be out here and see it.”

The event was a creation of two Pine Street business owners, Breanna Sueper and Ashley Preister. The owners of The Farmer’s Wife Boutique and Co. and Ashley Preister Designs, respectively, said they desired to start a community event.

“We want to showcase the different businesses that have been in Lindsay for a while, the new ones and the upcoming ones,” Sueper said. “There are just a lot of opportunities in this town and a lot of people don’t know about it. So we wanted to do something family-themed.”

Preister added there hasn't been as many events in Lindsay as of late so the thought of hosting one to coincide with Christmas seemed like an ideal occasion for the community.

“We wanted to promote everyone’s businesses,” said Preister, who opened her photography studio last year. “… I’ve never had an open house so I thought this would be a perfect setting.”

Sueper said despite the turnout being slow initially, more and more visitors came through with several of them coming from the surrounding areas.

She added she’s thankful that the community has supported her after she opened her store about two years ago.

“We built this place from the ground up so it’s been a lot of work,” Sueper said. “We made it through the (COVID-19) pandemic. We’re just grateful. We have new customers coming in every day from all over the area, not just Lindsay.”

Meanwhile, Baumgart and Shanle said the event turned out well.

“It’s a nice day for it,” Baumgart said. “It turned out nice.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

