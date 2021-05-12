Lindsay Pivot Days returning in June

Because the event started in 2018, pivot days had not been around too long when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

“I think there (were) a lot of mixed emotions in terms of what the right thing to do was. Nobody wanted to see another event canceled at the time,” Wegener said. “It was hard to make the decision but ultimately, at the same time, easy to make the decision when you were concerned about safety.”

One Lindsay resident, Craig Pfeifer, who is also involved with LAD, said it was disappointing when last year's activities were canceled.

“I think people look forward to doing things and, I guess, last year a lot of that was taken away,” Pfeifer said. “I’m hoping this year people get the chance to bring their families, watch softball, run, watch fireworks… and have a good time.”

He listed some of the items on the agenda this year, including a cornhole tournament, a volleyball tournament, inflatables and food trucks.

Wegener also mentioned fireworks, and said the event has earned a reputation for having “really great fireworks.”

During Lindsay Pivot Days, she said whichever COVID-19 precautions required at the time will be in place, but it's hard to say what those will be.