Lions Club 100th Convention

This week marks the 100th Lions Club Convention in Nebraska. Chartered in 1921, the Columbus Noon chapter is the fourth oldest chapter in the state, according to Lions Club International Vice President Brian Sheehan.

"Coming to Nebraska here for the 100th anniversary is just fantastic when you look back over those 100 years and see how much community work was done and things that happened," Sheehan said.

Sheehan, currently vice president of the 1.4 million member organization, visited Columbus June 3 for the momentous occasion and to spend some time with the chapter that made it 100 years.

Sheehan will assume the position of president in 24 days, at the Lions Club International Convention in Montreal.

"In 25 days, 44 minutes and 25 seconds I'll be international president of the world," Sheehan told the Telegram June 3.

Sheehan got his start with the Lions Club very early, as he helped his father with activities as a child, but he officially joined in 1991 in Bird Island, Minnesota, a community of under 1,000. From there, he became president of that chapter, then zone chair for the area, then district governor, then third, second and first vice president, where he sits today.

"It’s all about the community, community first and then it’s a big family is what it is," Sheehan said.

In his case, family is more literal, as Sheehan's father, mother, children, wife and his wife's father and grandfather have all been Lions.

For Sheehan, the Lions Club as an organization is about service. Over the 107 years the organization has been in operations, they have provided much-needed aid to many causes, he said.

"No matter where you're at, if you're in India, Africa, Nebraska, we all have the same things we want to get done so it's just awesome," Sheehan added.

As an example, District 38-O Governor Bob Arp said the Columbus chapter has its hand in many community activities and services.

"Columbus adheres to the five principles to a degree, but we go above and beyond with our list of activities every year," Arp said.

That list includes roadside cleanup from Walmart down to 18th Street along 23rd Street, the Columbus Days talent show, working with Keep Columbus Beautiful and administering vision and hearing tests and supplies for those who cannot afford them.

"We probably don't advertise and let people know what we do as much as we should," Arp said, chuckling.

One example of that kind of outreach was the free vision tests administered at Immanuel Lutheran Preschool Friday. Later that day, a group also participated in a Strides Walk for Diabetes, a brief exercise activity in Pawnee Park.

Joan Plummer, district chair for the Lions Club and a diabetes educator with Columbus Community Hospital, organized the walk. Walkers could ask questions about diabetes on the trail and get in some exercise. Plummer will speak later this weekend at the convention about diabetes prevention.

On a less local scale, Sheehan said the Lions have a foundation that provides assistance in the event of disasters. Money goes in and money comes out, he said.

"When someone gives a dollar, that entire dollar goes to somebody in need. We don't do any administrative costs or anything, that's covered by dues," Sheehan said. "The cool thing is if you have an emergency, you can have an emergency grant the next morning."

Another example Sheehan provided was aid for Ukraine. As an international organization, there are Lions in Ukraine, Sheehan said.

"We raised a lot for Ukraine. There are Lions Clubs there. We had a board meeting, asked if they wanted to be protected, they said no and that they were meeting, helping people. It blew me away," Sheehan said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0