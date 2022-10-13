Lippstreu brings back history with headstone cleaning project

One woman in Columbus has been spending the past several months helping to bring history back to life.

At least two times a week, 22-year-old Chloe Lippstreu can be seen hard at work at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, cleaning old headstones that need the most TLC, some dated from the 1800s.

Chloe had been wanting to clean headstones for the past couple of years, noted her mother, Sally. Chloe finally started her project on July 22, 2022.

She started at Columbus Cemetery and is now doing some at St. Bon’s. Once she’s done at St. Bon’s, she’ll move onto another cemetery.

“In the Columbus [Cemetery], I found my great-great-great grandpa on my mom’s side,” Chloe said. “Over here [St. Bon’s] is my great-great-grandparents on Dad's side with my cousin.”

To clean the headstones, Chloe pours some water over it and scrapes off the moss. The moss will eat away at the headstone material, Chloe noted, and that will cause it to fall over. Sometimes there can be black algae, which is just as bad for the material as moss, she said.

Chloe said she then sprays a cleaning solution called D/2, which is a biodegradable cleaner. Chloe lets the D/2 sit for a while before she starts scrubbing. The special cleaner is needed because a typical household cleaner, like Dawn dish soap, will damage a headstone’s material.

Once the D/2 has done its thing, she goes over the headstone with a hard brush before using a soft-bristle brush to get the gunk stuck between letters.

A smaller headstone might take her two hours to clean, if she takes her time in ensuring all of the dirt is removed. Sometimes she will need to do minor digging to find the base of the headstone so it can be brought back above ground.

As Chloe noted, if you’re not dirty at the end of your shift, you’re not working hard enough.

“When she's done with them, she puts a flower by the ones that she's done,” Sally added.

As of Chloe’s Monday interview with The Columbus Telegram, she had cleaned more than 20 headstones.

She said she enjoys the work because it’s peaceful and quiet.

As for how Chloe chooses which headstones to clean, the process is simple.

“I'll just look around and whoever speaks to me, that's the one I go clean,” Chloe said.

Chloe not only cleans the headstones, but she will make repairs if needed. For example, one headstone at St. Bon’s had a cross that was broken into pieces. Chloe used a special glue to piece it back together.

Another headstone had fallen completely flat and received special care by Columbus Monument Company.

“They lifted her up and gave her a new cement slab,” Chloe said.

Chloe usually comes out on Sundays in the afternoon to work on her headstone project.

“If I'm off work, I'll try and get out here as much as I can,” said Chloe, who is employed at a daycare.

Notably, Chloe has a Facebook group called Headstones from the Past in which she shares before and after photos of the headstones she cleans, along with the deceased individual’s background information.

Sally said Chloe uses a website called Find a Grave to locate individual’s life story.

“I thought she was just going to clean headstones and be done. Next thing I know she's finding all this information,” Sally said.

“I was just going to clean them. But then I started researching I'm like, ‘I got to know who this person is,’” Chloe added.

When Chloe is finished cleaning a headstone, she tries to find out if they have a relative in the same cemetery so she can clean their headstone too. At St. Bon’s, she cleaned the headstones of four siblings buried next to each other.

So far, they’ve had some people look their way while they’ve been out cleaning headstones but no one has approached them yet. They’ve seen a positive response online.

“On Facebook she's gotten a lot of people seeing it, [giving] thumbs up,” Sally added.

Sally said the project has spread to other members of the family as Chloe’s second cousin posted on social media about wanting to clean headstones as well. Sally said she told him about Chloe’s project.

“He was just amazed and so he's been following her on her website. He's got family buried here,” Sally said. “So one weekend he's going come and they'll do him together.”

As for Sally, she comes to the cemetery with Chloe each time. She noted how proud she is of her daughter.

“I'm just amazed at how clean they look after she's done and even when you come out the next day,” Sally said.

Chloe said she most likely won’t be able to clean headstones in the winter, especially if there’s snow or the water to the cemetery is shut off. However, she added, she’ll continue cleaning them as long as she can.