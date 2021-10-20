Literary pumpkin contest open until Saturday

Book lovers wanting to enter a different kind of pumpkin decorating contest are invited to choose their favorite literary character and get ready to deck out their pumpkins.

The Columbus Public Library is holding the Literary Pumpkin Decorating Contest where competitors can design a pumpkin or gourd after their favorite book character. Entries are being accepted until Saturday, Oct. 23, said Kelli Keyes, customer service manager at CPL.

Keyes said the library is accepting real or fake pumpkins that are painted or otherwise decorated. Real pumpkins that are carved are not being accepted because entries will be sitting on a table for an extended period of time.

“There are some really cool submissions that we already have, people are so talented,” Keyes said.

Starting the week before Halloween – or, next week – library patrons can vote for their favorite in four different categories. The winner in each category will receive $30 in Columbus Bucks, which can be used at any participating Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce business.

“They’ll be voting for the scariest, the silliest, the cutest and the overall favorite,” Keyes said.

The contest is in its second year, and Keyes noted there are already more entries than last year.

“I think our first year, people weren’t quite realizing what was happening,” Keyes said. “More people are realizing it this year so we have a lot more entries. We only had three entries last year and so far we have at least nine entries.

“There are some awesome entries so far already, so I’m really excited about it this year.”

Keyes added the library will give out treats and bookmarks on Halloween day, which falls on a Sunday this year. Additionally, the CPL will be offering a craft activity at the trick-or-treat event being held in downtown Columbus from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The trick-or-treat is being held by the Downtown Business Association and the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

The library, as are other businesses not directly surrounding the square, will have a table at Frankfort Square. Keyes, the children’s librarian and the teen librarian will be at the event to cover all ages of trick-or-treaters.

“We’re going to have little applesauce cup containers,” Keyes said. “We’re going to make a craft of a little blob monster and just put stickers on it. That will be the craft that they’ll make and that will also be the treat.”

She joked that the three of them will be dressed in costume, so attendees may have to look twice to recognize them.

“We definitely plan to be there and we hope the weather is good. We’re looking forward to it,” Keyes said.

There are just under 10 businesses that have signed up for a table, said Heather Griffrow with the DBA. Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said herself and one other business will have a table, and Katy McNeil of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will be handing out treats from her vehicle’s trunk.

The businesses with storefronts at the square or on 13th Street will have something special for the trick-or-treaters as well. Griffrow noted that participating businesses will have an orange circle in their window that reads “Happy Halloween.”

“If that’s not posted in the business’ storefront, I ask them to stay away from that business for trick-or-treating. We still encourage them to shop there,” Griffrow said.

Griffrow noted that she expects the event to be well attended. After posting the trick-or-treat event on social media, she said, more than 500 people indicated within a 24-hour period that they were interested attending.

“It should be a good time,” she added.

The downtown trick-or-treat was canceled last year, as was LawnChairs on the Square. Griffrow said she heard positive feedback from this year’s LawnChairs concerts.

“We did shorten it this year and only did six weeks but I think we had quite a few people who enjoyed it still,” Griffrow said.

Also this weekend, a Pumpkin Run will be held on Saturday at Pawnee Park in Columbus. The following Saturday – Oct. 30 – a Float and Flick movie night will be held at the Columbus Aquatic Center at which “Hotel Transylvania” will be played; it starts at 4 p.m. and costs $5 per person.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

