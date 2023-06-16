In early May, mysterious plastic curtains were hung over a significant portion of the Columbus Family YMCA's main gym area. Where weight racks once exclusively sat was now occupied by many cardio machines as well. After six weeks of wondering, YMCA members now see what was happening behind the curtains.

"The main concern was 'what's going on, what's going to be back there?' A lot of the time I just would say we're going to have new stuff coming in," said Natalie Holmstedt, who works in YMCA Member Services.

The renovation work began on May 1, according to Wellness Director Jennifer Brownlow. The YMCA tries to add a couple of new machines each year, she added, and with that happening several times, space was getting a little tight. The response, Holmstedt said, has been positive.

"Everyone basically says they love how open it is, that they really think it looks very nice in here, the equipment is organized in a really nice way, they really like the spacing is a lot of what I'm hearing," Holmstedt said.

The most noticeable change, right as one walks into the main gym area is the wellness desk that once sat behind the main desk has been relocated to the middle of the room. Directly next to that, patrons will notice a missing walking/running track that used to circle the gym. Those who like to walk or run do have options though as the added space allows for better placement of treadmills, ellipticals and the like.

"We are without a track until we get the (Columbus Community Hospital) fieldhouse because then it will go above the fieldhouse, so we are without that for now," Brownlow said. "But there are lots of different walking equipment you can still do. There are a few new pieces, we don't have everything new yet but there are a few."

The cardio area, Brownlow pointed out, looks largely the same but has some minor differences in not just floor layout but in structure as several beams were added along with short walls along the floor to hide electrical cables.

In the middle of the main gym area, a long corridor has been cleared, pointing to a set of double doors that used to just give access to other gyms, but will eventually point toward the fieldhouse.

"They're working on the youth gym, they're splitting the youth gym into two different areas," Brownlow said. "We won't have access to that for a little while but this will be someday our main corridor."

Toward the back of the room, in the weight area, the removal of the track allowed a few of the machines that used to be off to one side or behind the track into a more central location. A separate room for free weights was added to the west, where a door used to lead outside, and, thanks to an idea from the architects, Brownlow said, a spot of turf was added to the main weights area.

"We just knew that we kind of needed more space, so we moved free weights out to that rubber room, the west expansion and with the track gone, we've been able to spread the rest of the equipment out a little more," Brownlow said. "We've tried to designate areas a little, heavy lifting out there, functional fitness over there so everybody wasn't doing everything everywhere."

The renovations, Brownlow said, went fairly quickly considering the number of things being done and the nearly six-week time frame. The notion of making these changes, she added, have been on the schedule for some time.

"We knew when we moved in here the hospital talked about maybe in five years we probably need to update things, we knew we definitely needed the weight expansion. When they talked to us to kind of ask what we needed that was huge," Brownlow said.

The changes, Holmstedt said, haven't affected members' dedications either. During renovations, she said, people were naturally curious, but they adapted to the reduced space well while things were underway and now are adjusting to their expanded space even better.

"Overall it's been a lot of positive response which is nice because it was challenging for our members to adjust to that smaller workout space and our very dedicated members, it didn't hinder them at all," Holmstedt said. "The first Wednesday we opened back up was the first day in probably four months we had 100 people at 8 a.m."