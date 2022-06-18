Little Village Campground opens in Platte Center

Joe and Deb Hanson have given a new use to a formerly empty lot in Platte Center.

Located along Fourth Street and between B and C streets in Platte Center, the Little Village Campground is now open for business.

The Hansons have lived in Platte Center since 1986. They had established a home in Leigh a few years ago but decided to move back about a year ago.

“During the time we started to build the home, our home sold so this was just a vacant lot,” Joe Hanson said. “We parked our semitrailers in it. We put our fifth wheel on it and this is where we stayed until our house was done.”

It was Deb’s idea to turn the lot into an RV park, Joe noted. The couple has traveled quite a bit in their RV.

“We've traveled all over the country with our motorhome and we've stayed at many, many, many RV parks. We've never owned one so this is a new experience for us,” Joe said.

Little Village Campground has nine spots and will be open all year round.

“This this is a full hookup with city water, city sewer,” Joe said. “Of course, garbage and electricity. There's a lot of amenities here in Platte Center. We've had one person just stay here, a deacon for the church and he really enjoyed it here.”

A small building can be found on the lot and Joe noted they will be looking at adding a coin-operated washer and dryer in the future.

The lot can accommodate vehicles up to 43 feet, and the pedestals there have 50 amp, 30 amp and 110 volts.

Reservations can be made starting on Monday, with the earliest date people can stay there is June 24. Deb noted the easiest way to make a reservation is to call Joe at 402-270-1422.

Upon arriving at the RV park, people will meet the Hansons there to get the utilities unlocked. They noted that they are close by in the event of an emergency.

“We have one set of reservations right now for the first through the fifth. So we're kind of excited about that,” Joe said.

Initially started in November, the project has really come together during the past 30 days, Joe said, noting the assistance of his good friend Jim Wemhoff, who owns a construction business.

“Jim has come down and put all his time in to spread this rock and helped me put in the fence post. He's just been here constantly to help even though he's got a full time job,” Joe said.

The Hansons have also worked side by side throughout the entire process. They will be putting some finishing touches on the lot this weekend, including adding some bushes and planters, as well as painting the spools.

According to Joe, the Platte Center community has been supportive of the project. He noted the benefits it could bring to the town.

“If nothing else, it'll help our community, it'll bring in a little tax revenue,” Joe said, adding it could help draw foot traffic to other local businesses. “Maybe some of the local people will stay here or their family or when they come to visit, and maybe, hopefully in the future we'll see some construction workers. But either way, it made this corner look a lot nicer.”

Deb agreed.

“I was very happy that we were going to donate back to our town,” she said. “We enjoy camping and so we're just able to give back our enjoyment to other people that might find small town camping enjoyable.”

Platte Center has a nice, small town fell, Joe said, and the people there are friendly.

“Like any other little town where there's a campground, you'll see all the old timers driving around just to look at the campers and see what they look like,” he said. “That's what we noticed all the time wherever we went.”

There are a variety of goings-on taking place in town and people can benefit from the RV park a number of ways.

“On the flip side of the coin, we have a lot of activities in Platte Center, the fire department puts on a lot activities and then we have volleyball,” Joe said. “This will really work nice for the younger crowd if they want to bring their campers and they enjoy their beverages in the nighttime and they don't want to drive anywhere.”

Little Village Campground is online at littlevillagecampground.com.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

