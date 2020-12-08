Little village's lights all aglow: Platte Center getting into the Christmas spirit

Residents of Platte Center are encouraged to decorate their homes for the holidays as the village is holding a Christmas lights contest.
Presented by the Platte Center Community Events Committee, residents will have a chance to vote for their top favorite picks. The first place winner will receive $100, second place $75 and third place $25.
“This would be a good chance for families to get out and decorate their houses,” said Bernie Greisen, events committee member. “It’s kind of a family-oriented activity.”
Loup Power District matches funds for the event so the village can keep offering prizes, Greisen said. She noted that the contest has been going on for about three or four years.
“Me and my husband drove around last night, and yes, I’m impressed with the little village of Platte Center,” Greisen said. “People are getting out and decorating and doing things together, whether it’s with their kids or grandkids or great-grandkids, get out there and decorate your house.”
Greisen said that committee members – which includes Jodi Kielian, Norma Gehring and Jessica Hake – drive around to see who has decorated their home this year. The committee also puts on the annual July 4 parade.
Votes can be cast by writing down the person’s name or address and placing them into drop boxes located at the Platte Center Auditorium, 315 4th St., or Bank of the Valley, 103 4th St. Additionally, votes can be sent in virtually on the Platte Center Facebook page.
“They have to have votes turned in by the weekend before Christmas,” she said. “We, as a committee, will get together on Monday and, before Christmas, we'll count votes to see who gets first, who gets second and who gets third.”
Greisen said she’s seen a variety of holiday decorations.
“It’s more towards the meaning of Christmas and the words of Jesus. I’ve seen a number of deer around … a couple of cartoons, the Grinch,” she said. “Of course, on my lawn, I have Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer. I get a lot of ‘oh, I like Rudolph. I’m going to catch him.’ And I see little snowmen around, you know.”
Platte Center Village Clerk Nicolette Coble also enjoys decorating for Christmas.
“We just decorate, you know, our porch and our house and garage,” Coble said. “Nothing too crazy over here. But, there are some people in town who do.”
Coble said that village residents like having a contest to participate in, whether it’s to dress up their own home or vote for their favorite decorations.
“I just think that decorating your home for the holidays brings some fun and something different for kids and families to enjoy,” Coble said. “It’s also a fun way to celebrate Jesus’ birth. That’s why we do it. And it’s just tradition. I’ve spent my whole life decorating in some way for Christmas every year.”
Greisen said that the event usually sees a large number of residents getting involved.
“Right now, I’d say a good half to three-quarters of the village have participated,” she said. “We’re ecstatic that we have that kind of interest and it’s good to have this activity when everyone’s limited to going places.”
Greisen noted that her favorite part of decorating for the holidays – and Christmastime in general – is spending time with loved ones.
“It’s family. (It’s) working together as a family and everybody pitches in and shares their talents, what they’ve got and what we should do,” Greisen said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
