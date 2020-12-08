Little village's lights all aglow: Platte Center getting into the Christmas spirit

“They have to have votes turned in by the weekend before Christmas,” she said. “We, as a committee, will get together on Monday and, before Christmas, we'll count votes to see who gets first, who gets second and who gets third.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greisen said she’s seen a variety of holiday decorations.

“It’s more towards the meaning of Christmas and the words of Jesus. I’ve seen a number of deer around … a couple of cartoons, the Grinch,” she said. “Of course, on my lawn, I have Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer. I get a lot of ‘oh, I like Rudolph. I’m going to catch him.’ And I see little snowmen around, you know.”

Platte Center Village Clerk Nicolette Coble also enjoys decorating for Christmas.

“We just decorate, you know, our porch and our house and garage,” Coble said. “Nothing too crazy over here. But, there are some people in town who do.”

Coble said that village residents like having a contest to participate in, whether it’s to dress up their own home or vote for their favorite decorations.