Living with Parkinson's disease

Actor Michael J. Fox has become the spokesperson and chief protagonist of Parkinson's disease research. His engaging personality, spirit and determination exemplify the power a positive attitude can have in response to a difficult diagnosis.

A chronic illness such as Parkinson's disease — with its progressive stages — often causes feelings of helplessness, anger and fear. However, patients can control how they adapt to the disease, and maintaining a positive attitude is one of the healthiest steps a person can take when facing Parkinson's.

Rely on a Trusted Health Care Team

Parkinson's disease is a motor movement disorder resulting from the loss of neurotransmitters called dopamine. More than 1 million Americans live with Parkinson's disease and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.* While there currently is no cure, a variety of medications and exercise can deliver relief from symptoms and allow patients to live productive lives.