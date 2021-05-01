Living with Parkinson's disease

Actor Michael J. Fox has become the spokesperson and chief protagonist of Parkinson's disease research. His engaging personality, spirit and determination exemplify the power a positive attitude can have in response to a difficult diagnosis.
A chronic illness such as Parkinson's disease — with its progressive stages — often causes feelings of helplessness, anger and fear. However, patients can control how they adapt to the disease, and maintaining a positive attitude is one of the healthiest steps a person can take when facing Parkinson's.
Rely on a Trusted Health Care Team
Parkinson's disease is a motor movement disorder resulting from the loss of neurotransmitters called dopamine. More than 1 million Americans live with Parkinson's disease and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.* While there currently is no cure, a variety of medications and exercise can deliver relief from symptoms and allow patients to live productive lives.
In order to live with the disease, a patient must have a knowledgeable, compassionate and trustworthy health care team that includes both doctors and therapists. A neurologist often supervises the patient's care by prescribing and adjusting medications throughout the disease's progression. Specifically, a movement disorders specialist is a neurologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of people with Parkinson’s and other movement disorders. An internist or family physician, familiar with how Parkinson's affects overall health, helps manage health issues related to the disease.
Stay the Course
While eliminating all symptoms of the disease is not possible today, it is possible to maintain functionality through Parkinson's progression. The following steps can help a person retain function:
- Adapt daily living routines. Some lifestyle changes may be required. It may be necessary to reduce or eliminate the additional stress of demanding work schedules. Control fatigue with a midday nap. Assess safety issues at work and home and in social settings. An occupational therapist can assist you with this.
- Establish an exercise program. People suffering with Parkinson's experience stiffness and rigidity in their muscles and joints. Balance also may become an issue. Exercise helps to reduce rigidity in muscles, promote balance and relieve depression. Patients should first discuss the suitability and safety of any exercise with their health care provider. Physical therapy also can help improve your walking and balance.
- Maintain healthy nutrition. It is important to eat a mixture of starchy foods, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and proteins. If you have problems swallowing, a speech therapist can evaluate your swallowing and speech skills.
- Seek out supportive relationships. Loving family members and friends who care and understand the patient are invaluable. Support groups offer education, socializing opportunities and insights from others who also are coping with the disease.
* Source: Parkinson's Action Network
Michell Ruskamp, MS, CCC-SLP, is assistant director of Rehabilitative Services at Columbus Community Hospital.