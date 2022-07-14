Local 4-H club turns 50

In 1971, high school senior and Columbus native Randy Mueller was set to graduate, marking the beginning of the end of his 4-H showmanship career. Randy's wife Cheryl Mueller said it was here Randy and his father, Casper "Cap" Mueller, started thinking about starting a club.

"My husband showed in 4-H for many years, he graduated in 1971 and had younger siblings still showing," Cheryl said.

Randy and Cap started 4-H Dairy Kids in 1972 as a result, with Randy graduated and in his last year of 4-H. At the time, cattle showmen wore dairy whites, or white shirts, pants and hats, according to Cheryl and her son Paul Mueller.

"When he showed cows, they made you wear hats, kind of like the ones soda jerks wear," Cheryl said.

Dairy whites, according to Paul, display the showman's level of control and trust in the animal not to get the white clothes dirty. While they are no longer required, the 4-H Dairy Kids wear them to keep up tradition.

Cheryl said that over the years, much has changed, one aspect being the way the animals are judged.

"Originally, it was very natural trimming, trimming to see the head. Now they're trying to show off the best characteristics of each cow, show the 'dairy-ness' of the animal," Cheryl said.

Cheryl joined the fray in the 1970s, when she started dating Randy. In 1974, she accompanied him to the fair, which at the time, was arranged differently.

"There's been a lot of growth. Dairy used to be in what's now the poultry barn. The arena now was the horse barn back then," Cheryl said.

Cheryl also reminisced on how the dairy show was more of a spectacle at that time, with promoters and even an honorary title of nobility.

"Dairy Farmers of America would come down and give out ice cream during the dairy show and ribbons were given out by the 'dairy princess,'" Cheryl said.

In 2001, after Randy's passing, Cheryl took over the club after years of helping lead.

Cheryl said the kids in the club come from around the Columbus area. Many come from the city, borrowing and caring for the club's cows, many of them descendants of Randy's cow, Double Dottie. Paul and Sam, Randy and Cheryl's children, were both members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) as well

"We’ve maintained it with either family or kids we’ve recruited from the community. All the kids showing today live in town, they don’t live on farms," Cheryl said.

Cheryl emphasized that the kids treat the animals as if they were theirs, visiting them outside of fair prep and taking care of them.

"They don’t just say 'well, the fair’s over' and walk away. They come out to the farm on a regular basis and check on the cows," Cheryl said.

Journey Pritchard-Buttaro, a member of the group, said the club feels like a family more than just a 4-H club. With the club having Randy's siblings and kids in it for many years, that feeling is naturally grown.

"It's kind of like a big family, we just all work together really well," Pritchard-Buttaro said.

Pritchard-Buttaro added that she likes to work with cows because they are docile and easy to maneuver.

"They're more calm than other animals, and they're even calmer as they get older and the more you work with them," Pritchard-Buttaro said.

While the club does compete in events, some of the club members are just there to learn the skills and have fun, according to Pritchard-Buttaro.

"Some people make it a huge competition, but it's also just for fun and being able to bond with a cow," Pritchard-Buttaro said.

Through the years, the club has had many reserve champions and champions alike, but took home best herdsmanship score this year. Clubs are rated each day of the fair on a scale of 100 for cleanliness, totaling 400 available points. The 4-H Dairy Kids scored 380, the highest among both beef and dairy.

"We try to keep things clean," Cheryl said. "It's about how well you take care of your herd."