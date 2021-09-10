Local 4-H'ers do well at state fair swine show

There were three Platte County 4-H'ers who left the Nebraska State Fair 4-H swine show with champion and reserve awards, and all of them are under the age of 13.

Kids can start participating in 4-H at the county level as soon as they are 8-years-old, but they have to be 10 to participate in the state fair 4-H show.

Columbus' Isabelle Runge has been doing 4-H at the county level for the last four years. This was her first year at the state fair 4-H show and she has been preparing for competition all summer.

"We do progress shows in the summer and that's kind of our practice," Runge, 12, said.

She showed pigs and sheep at the county fair in July, although not all of those same animals made it to the state fair with her.

"Some of them we sold and then two of them from the county fair we took to the state fair," Runge said.

Runge brought about seven pigs to the state fair and took home overall champion for Duroc and All Other Breeds (AOB), as well as Spot overall reserve champion.

"We've done pretty well in the past," Runge said. "...If you work hard, you can succeed."