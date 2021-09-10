Local 4-H'ers do well at state fair swine show

There were three Platte County 4-H'ers who left the Nebraska State Fair 4-H swine show with champion and reserve awards, and all of them are under the age of 13.
Kids can start participating in 4-H at the county level as soon as they are 8-years-old, but they have to be 10 to participate in the state fair 4-H show.
Columbus' Isabelle Runge has been doing 4-H at the county level for the last four years. This was her first year at the state fair 4-H show and she has been preparing for competition all summer.
"We do progress shows in the summer and that's kind of our practice," Runge, 12, said.
She showed pigs and sheep at the county fair in July, although not all of those same animals made it to the state fair with her.
"Some of them we sold and then two of them from the county fair we took to the state fair," Runge said.
Runge brought about seven pigs to the state fair and took home overall champion for Duroc and All Other Breeds (AOB), as well as Spot overall reserve champion.
"We've done pretty well in the past," Runge said. "...If you work hard, you can succeed."
Briggs Klug, 11, is a year younger than Runge but he has five years of open show experience at the state fair, where he always brings pigs.
"I've never gone with any other animal," Klug said.
Like Runge, Klug is from Columbus. He began working with this year's state fair pigs in early May. Since then, he has spent a few hours with them almost every day. A lot goes into brushing, bathing, walking, training and doing skin and hair for them.
"I would also like to mention the Egger family, who helped me a lot with my pigs this year," Klug said.
The Eggers helped Klug tailor the diet and care regimen for his pigs.
In the 4-H competition, he received reserve champion division II market barrow.
Klug said he was really happy with how things turned out.
"It was the best I've ever done at a state fair," Klug said.
The awards are just the cherry on top for him, though -- the best part of competition is always sharing the experience with friends.
It was Jurnee Mullenhoff's first year at the state 4-H show. Jurnee, 10, lives just outside Leigh. She said the state 4-H show was similar in some ways to the one at the Platte County fair, but with a bigger arena and more people.
After months of building excitement, she left as division I market barrow champion and division II market gilt reserve champion.
Between Jurnee and her 13-year-old brother, Quentin, the Mullenhoffs took six pigs to the state fair 4-H show, three of which Jurnee showed.
Jurnee's dad, Jason, said his children started with their pigs around the beginning of the year.
"There's a lot of daily care, stall-cleaning, bathing, training, exercising, skin and hair work -- they're super busy," Jason said.
Jurnee's mom, Ashley, said Quentin does a lot of the work of training and caring for the hogs, but that Jurnee helps out when she can.
"Her brother definitely deserves a shout-out," Ashley said.
Quentin and Jurnee still aren't done with the competitive season, either. They will take some of their state fair pigs to the Aksarben Stock Show later this month in Grand Island. Runge is also planning to show at Aksarben.
After that, Jurnee will also show at the American Royal in October.
Klug, meanwhile, will be enjoying the fruits of his labor.
"On the 13th we're going to take them to be processed," Klug said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.