Local artist creates mural at Treasures Boutique

When Yara Ramos was determining what she could make for Treasures Boutique’s mural, the local artist said she wanted to create an image that reflected the store’s essence.

Ramos said she thought nothing would be better than an elegant butterfly.

She started to work last week, and the street and tattoo-inspired mural has been on display at Treasures Boutique, 2511 13th St.

The artwork was created as a way for Treasures owner Mary Nyffeler to celebrate the store’s 20th anniversary.

As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, the business is commemorating its two decades in Columbus throughout May by having 20% savings in different areas of the store.

Nyffeler said she’s known Ramos for a few years now. Only recently, Nyffeler had the idea to create a mural at her business, she added.

“I thought what better time for our 20th anniversary to commemorate the event with a new mural,” Nyffeler said.

Ramos – who has her own business, Havana Stone - said she appreciated Nyffeler for letting her create a mural at the boutique.

“I wanted to match the style of the store,” said Ramos, a Havana, Cuba, native artist. “That was the main thing. … I talked to (Mary) and we wanted to give it that sort of tattoo style.”

Folks who shop at the store can have their photo taken in front of the mural as part of a photo op, Nyffeler said. When they stand in front of the artwork, it looks like they have the butterfly’s wings and antennae.

Ramos credited Nyffeler with coming up with that idea.

“I think it works really well,” Ramos said. “It’s fun to include it in the mural.”

Ramos has been an artist for several years. After graduating from college in Havana, she worked in different areas of the art field. Eventually, she moved to Columbus in 2013 as she had family in the area. A couple of years later she started Havana Stone – named after her hometown – as a way to provide graphic design services.

Her work runs across the gamut as she’s worked on logos, branding, brochures and manuals. The artist said she’s “done everything in visual communication.”

Ramos later started creating murals. Her work can be seen outside of Treasures, too -- she’s done some for Market 23 and Artzy Haven. She’s also offered such services at peoples’ homes.

Ramos isn’t done with creating murals in the area, saying “there’s more coming.”

She added she’s having fun with the experience.

“I really enjoy doing murals,” Ramos said. “It has been not only fun but every project is different because I try to accommodate the client’s needs. It’s not about me. ... So that’s why my murals can go from black and white, tattoo-like to colorful, playful-style like the one at Artzy Haven or Market 23.”

For more information about Havana Stone, contact Ramos at yara@havanastone.com.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

