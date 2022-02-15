Local couple helps bring Salama stoves to developing countries

Local couple Nila and John Novotny have had a hand in getting a special kind of stove to developing countries to help alleviate common medical issues.

John Novotny gave a presentation to the Columbus Lions Club on Monday about the Salama stove, which is a cost and fuel efficient stove that is designed with safety in mind. In Swahili, Salama means either ‘peace’ or ‘safe,’ depending on the dialect.

The brain child of Omaha plastic surgeon Coleen Stice, the stove has a chimney, combustion chamber and water heater. The chimney reduces the risk of smoke and fumes, and the stand allows for ease of use while eliminating open fires.

In most developing African countries – such as Togo and Kenya where the Novotnys have helped bring Salama stoves – families use what’s known as a three-stone fire for cooking. In a three-stone fire, three stones are placed on the ground under a pot with a fire burning underneath. Many have these types of fires inside of their huts. Having an open fire at ground level makes it extremely likely that someone – especially young children – accidentally touch the fire and receive bad burns.

The Novotnys have worked with Stice to get Salama stoves into developing countries to help prevent these types of burns. Nila Novotny is an ear, nose and throat doctor who trained with Stice at the Mayo Clinic.

The Salama stove also prevents chronic smoke inhalation with its chimney design. It’s also insulated so that the outside isn’t hot. The hot part of the stove, the chimney, is in the back, out of reach from small children.

“These stoves are something that as Nila and I go on medical mission trips worldwide, we discovered is about as big as a need as medical care,” John Novotny said, noting he has completed about four mission trips with Stice and has helped bring the stoves to three different countries.

“To somebody like this, it's a life-changing event, just a simple little stove. It helps with deforestation and all those kinds of issues as well. Plus it provides heat for a longer period of time.”

The Salama stove is powered by common firewood.

“It uses about 10% of what they normally would burn on an open fire to get the same result,” Novotny said.

According to Novotny, Stice is now partnered with Global Partnership of Hope out of Omaha to bring the Salama stove to others. The organization works on helping developing countries set up a manufacturing shop to both build and sell the Salama stoves themselves.

“We want them to manufacture them and make their own money. We don't want them to be dependent on us,” Novotny said. “We want them to learn how to fish on their own and make their own money. That's the best way to do it in the long term.

"It's no different than setting up a welding shop here or some business here, we've tried to give them that incentive to do something that not only helps them but helps the community.”

A Salama stove can cost about $100 to $350 each, depending on what country is manufacturing it. That would roughly amount to a couple months’ worth of wages for people living in those countries, but Novotny noted that most families are willing to purchase it.

“They don't have lots of other material things,” he added. “So they're probably willing to spend money on this, if it saves their kid from getting burned.”

Nila Novotny noted that some donations received are used to buy a Salama stove for a family in need of one. Volunteers on the mission trips meet with local people in charge to spread word of the stove.

“When we were there, they put them into the head woman's hut – you can think of (her) like a county commissioner,” she said. “They tried to get them to kind of influential people in a way, and then they tried to go out from there to really poor people.”

John Novotny said he and his wife have been going on mission trips since about 2010. They have been involved with the Salama stoves for about four years.

“If you can prevent 10 burns with one stove, you've accomplished a lot. And most people don't have to live with disfiguring things for the rest of their life,” he said.

