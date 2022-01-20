Local COVID cases on the rise

With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise in the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction, there are a number of free testing options available for people who think they may have the virus.

The Good Neighbor Community Health Center in Columbus announced last week a partnership with the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to bring back free community testing.

The drive-through testing started this week at the East-Central building, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus. Testing is being conducted from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a total of 80 appointments per day. Those interested in scheduling a testing time can do so at bit.ly/3rxa2eN.

“We are hopeful that this free testing will help alleviate the strain that the increase in COVID-19 numbers is putting on our community,” GNCHC Director of Operations Beth Miller said in a Jan. 13 press release.

Positive cases have recently risen in East-Central’s district, which encompasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties. According to East-Central’s most recent COVID update published Monday, the district as a whole saw 545 cases with Platte County seeing 348. A reported 57% of Platte County’s population is fully vaccinated, and the county’s test positivity rate for that week was 72.5%.

This is an increase from the week prior – Jan. 2-8. According to East-Central’s Jan. 11 COVID update, the district as a whole saw 491 with Platte County having 277. Platte County’s test positivity rate at that time was 76.9%.

On Jan. 7, East-Central included in its Jan. 11 report, the health department was notified of 24-year-old resident in district that died due to COVID-related illness.

“This unvaccinated patient is the youngest resident to die to COVID-19 complications within the health district,” the report stated. “The resident did not have any known underlying health conditions.”

The Nebraska DHHS’ dashboard, as seen Wednesday afternoon, there has been a total of 402,489 positive cases in the state; a total of 4,784,278 tests and a total of 2,946 COVID-related deaths. Of Nebraska’s population, 65.76% have been fully vaccinated while 6.72% have been partially vaccinated.

Also starting this week, all households in the United States are eligible to request four free at-home COVID tests. The website – COVIDTests.gov – officially launched Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the measure is the latest step by President Joe Biden to “address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.” The White House said tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the United States Postal Service, AP reported.

East-Central provided further information on the at-home tests on Tuesday, specifically that they are rapid antigen tests (not PCR) and give results within 30 minutes – no lab drop-off required. The at-home tests will also work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms and whether or not you are up to date on your COVID vaccine, the health department said.

With roughly half of East-Central’s district fully vaccinated – as of Monday, Platte County was the highest at 57% and Nance the lowest at 40% -- the health department continues to offer weekly COVID vaccine clinics.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, East-Central shared earlier this week, children ages 5-18 years can receive the Pfizer vaccine from 3-5 p.m. Adults aged 19 and older can receive Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adults can receive any of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shots, including booster, on Wednesdays. The clinics are held in the FEMA Room at East-Central. People can call 402-562-7500 to schedule an appointment.

