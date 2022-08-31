Local crafter shows off lifelike silicone dolls at Dusters

Laughter, "wow"s and "aww"s echoed through one of the private dining rooms at Dusters Aug. 30 as local artist Victoria "Vicki" Perry showed several of her lifelike silicone babies to the local Red Hat Ladies.

Perry, who's made the babies by hand for almost six years, said people's reactions to the babies' realism typically isn't positive, but some appreciate them right off the bat.

"The initial reaction is usually negative. I would say 75% negative and then you get your 25% that understand," Perry said.

Perry added that the babies have a therapeutic value for many, as something to hold, snuggle and care for.

"A lot of them are collectors, besides that, they're good for anxiety and therapy or companionship," Perry said. "Some have the issues with childhood, it's lots and lots of therapy, they're huge that way for sure."

Perry has made a name for herself in the silicone doll community, winning the intermediate level competition at the International Doll and Teddy Show in 2019.

Perry has not competed since then, she said, but has started making them full time. From the very first baby, which took her eight months, to producing 18 a year when she competed, she has since increased production greatly.

"My fourth year into it, I did 52 babies, then I scaled down because I was in my room the whole time, wasn't spending as much quality time with my family as I wanted. Now I'm at 42, 45 a year," Perry said.

Perry's process begins with a frame, which Perry fills out with clay and sculpts into a lifelike clay baby.

"From the sculpt, starting at square one takes me about six weeks. When I first started doing it, it took me about eight months but as you get going you get better," Perry said.

Here is where the incredible detail that won Perry an award and the hearts of her babies' buyers. Red Hat Lady Emily Groene said the detail to which Perry sculpts the babies was what got her attention.

"It was the feel of them and the hair and expressions on their face and what got me too is the lines in their hands and feet and ears, it just amazes me," Groene said.

From there, Perry makes a mold and pours in the silicone, which becomes a baby. After 10-15 uses of the mold, she has to start a whole new baby and make a mold from that, she said.

"Once the mold is done, you have to start again, it’ll start wearing out. The details start getting lost. Once those start getting lost it’s done," Perry said.

Once the silicone is cured, Perry sets to work rooting hair and painting some of the finer details like eyes, lips and skin, which can take hours to days.

That work, she said, is worth it when she gets to see the vision she had in her head manifest in a physical doll.

"The most enjoyable part is when you actually sculpt something out of clay and see the finished project come to life and saying 'I sculpted that myself, I actually made that,'" Perry said.

Perry added she doesn't get too attached to the individual babies because she knows they're going to someone who will appreciate them more than her.

"I don’t make shelf babies, all my babies I want to go to a place they're going to be held, going to be snuggled, I want them to be loved," Perry said.