Local entities hosting diversity and inclusion summit

Diversity and inclusion in the workplace are vital because it improves the overall workforce, said Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Diversity Manager Yesenia Peck.
“Diversity can refer to our race, language … and how we make decisions,” she said. “Having those in place and learning how to manage this, it’s a must at every company – across the nation.”
Further discussions about those topics will be the focus of the fifth annual Diversity & Inclusion Summit. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 29, at Central Community College-Columbus, 4500 63rd St. Registration is $50.
To register online, visit thecolumbuspage.com.
“I think it’s a very important event,” Peck said. “I think it will help different companies after this event to be probably more effective when (they) develop strategies or maintain their current diverse workforce. It’s important to all of us. It’s a good way to learn and help each other.”
The event’s goal is to bring together area business professionals for discussions involving diversity and inclusion in human resources and the professional world, said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick.
“We have a good number of HR professionals,” Brunswick said. “With this summit, we really worked to keep them up-to-date and informed on what they can be doing or learning or exposing them to new experiences.”
The summit is a collaboration between the chamber, CCC and NPPD.
The tentative agenda will consist of topics about creating and engaging a diverse workforce in Nebraska, as well as the challenges and resilience of people with hearing loss. The event will conclude with a multigenerational panel.
Brunswick said the final discussion point has become an ongoing topic for human resources because older generations are retiring while at the same time the younger ones are just entering the workforce. Getting used to this has been an adjustment for companies, Brunswick added.
There are three goals of the summit, Peck said. These include creating a diverse workforce, an inclusive work environment and a way for a business to accurately represent the community it serves, she added.
“We will have people from different industries and companies talking about their different strategies on diversity and inclusion,” Peck said. “Learning from each other is the main thing and how different practices can be benefited to their own company.”
Brunswick said this summit will also allow attendees to learn ways of hiring people because businesses are looking for workers.
“We want to make sure we engage our entire workforce because, as you can see when you drive around town, everyone is hiring and looking for additional assistance,” said Brunswick.
Brunswick said a financial advisor will also be there to discuss ways to encourage workers to focus on their retirement, like for example, taking advantage of their 401(k).
“We’re really hoping these HR professionals can come together and spend a half-day working … and going back to their business or company with new ideas on how we can work better with our employees and workforce,” Brunswick said.
The attendees receive five Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) credits. SHRM-certified professionals are required to earn 60 credits every three years by learning from categories relating to education, organization and profession, according to SHRM’s website.
Peck said inclusion doesn’t involve one select group but rather everyone.
“It’s about all of us. Every single employee,” she said. “That’s what we want to transfer to. … It’s a journey that involves everyone.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.