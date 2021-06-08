Local entities hosting diversity and inclusion summit

“We will have people from different industries and companies talking about their different strategies on diversity and inclusion,” Peck said. “Learning from each other is the main thing and how different practices can be benefited to their own company.”

Brunswick said this summit will also allow attendees to learn ways of hiring people because businesses are looking for workers.

“We want to make sure we engage our entire workforce because, as you can see when you drive around town, everyone is hiring and looking for additional assistance,” said Brunswick.

Brunswick said a financial advisor will also be there to discuss ways to encourage workers to focus on their retirement, like for example, taking advantage of their 401(k).

“We’re really hoping these HR professionals can come together and spend a half-day working … and going back to their business or company with new ideas on how we can work better with our employees and workforce,” Brunswick said.