The 11th Annual Memorial Service for Aborted Children will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, 14th Street and 12th Avenue.

On Saturday, pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at the gravesites of aborted babies and other memorial sites dedicated in their honor for the 11th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.

Solemn vigils will be held at these sites to commemorate the more than 60 million children who have lost their lives to legal abortion since 1973, and to remind the society of the humanity of the unborn child. The public is welcome to attend.

The local service is being sponsored by Columbus Right to Life, Knights of Columbus and Columbus Legion of Mary.