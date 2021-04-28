Local health officials stress importance of second COVID-19 dose

The protection against hospitalizations helps the health care system, Rosenquist said.

“You’re much more likely to have a severe response to the illness than to the vaccine,” he noted.

Locally, the percent of residents fully vaccinated has increased in recent weeks but still lags behind the statewide level.

There were two deaths in the last seven days and a “sharp increase in new COVID-19 hospitalizations”, according to ECDHD’s April 23 situation update.

Although cases have been low for a while, Sepers said the CDC has been looking at the 90-day period after infection, adding reinfection does become possible after the 90-day window.

The CDC said on its website most recovered adults would have “a degree of immunity for at least 90 days.” A page on the CDC site last updated Oct. 27, 2020, said "evidence to-date suggests that reinfection does not occur within this time window."

“Our second surge had occurred in mid-to-late November, we’re already been outside of that 90 days,” Sepers said.

Reinfections are rare, the CDC said, but are expected based on what is known about similar viruses.