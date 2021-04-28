Local health officials stress importance of second COVID-19 dose

It’s hard to know whether residents are skipping their second COVID-19 dose locally, according to East-Central District Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers.
But millions of Americans have skipped their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the New York Times.
Sepers said he hasn’t seen major evidence of people skipping, but because there are so many options to get a vaccine, someone who doesn’t show up for a health department clinic may get their vaccine elsewhere.
“A month ago, even maybe five, six weeks ago … the bottleneck was the number of vaccines,” Sepers said, “For the last month, three weeks or so, that hasn’t been true. We’ve got plenty of vaccines and now we’ve got vaccines in a lot of different places.”
Most sites offering vaccines in the health district are currently offering Moderna, though Columbus Hy-Vee is offering Pfizer-BioNTech, according to the ECDHD April 23 situation update. Both shots are mRNA vaccines, or messenger RNA, which are a new type of vaccine. Both require two doses.
One site, Good Life Pharmacy in Albion, will offer Johnson & Johnson but is not yet active.
“The second shot is extremely important,” Sepers said. “That’s what gets the full series of vaccine to its measured efficacy, its studied efficacy.”
Messenger RNA is “genetic material that tells your body how to make proteins,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The way mRNA vaccines work is by instructing cells to make a harmless piece of the spike protein, according to the CDC. The spike protein is “found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19,” according to the CDC.
Our immune systems, which are aware the protein doesn’t belong, start building an immune response.
Sepers said residents should not be worried about any side effects, and most people who have them “clear them within 36 hours at the most.”
Dr. Daniel Rosenquist with Columbus Family Practice said patients are questioning why they should get the second shot if they had side effects with the first.
“Not only is it better protection for you against the illness, and because that’s what the studies (said),” he said. “If there’s a booster that comes out in a year or two, will that booster make a difference whether you’ve had one shot or two shots? We don’t have those answers.”
Vaccinations also offer “excellent (though not complete)” protection against hospitalizations and death from COVID-19, according to a Harvard Health Publishing article about the vaccines. The article was last updated a few days ago.
The protection against hospitalizations helps the health care system, Rosenquist said.
“You’re much more likely to have a severe response to the illness than to the vaccine,” he noted.
Locally, the percent of residents fully vaccinated has increased in recent weeks but still lags behind the statewide level.
There were two deaths in the last seven days and a “sharp increase in new COVID-19 hospitalizations”, according to ECDHD’s April 23 situation update.
Although cases have been low for a while, Sepers said the CDC has been looking at the 90-day period after infection, adding reinfection does become possible after the 90-day window.
The CDC said on its website most recovered adults would have “a degree of immunity for at least 90 days.” A page on the CDC site last updated Oct. 27, 2020, said "evidence to-date suggests that reinfection does not occur within this time window."
“Our second surge had occurred in mid-to-late November, we’re already been outside of that 90 days,” Sepers said.
Reinfections are rare, the CDC said, but are expected based on what is known about similar viruses.
Around 13,000 residents have been fully vaccinated in East-Central's district, but the target is around 30,000, according to the update. Sepers said he would know more about total vaccinations after the last of the large second shot clinics this week.
