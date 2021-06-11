Local law enforcement urge safe driving following collision

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff wants to remind people about the particulars of driving in a rural area during summertime following a collision in Platte County last week.

A freightliner van and tractor collided near the intersection of 298th Street and 145th Avenue near Columbus at around 10:30 a.m. on June 2.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals following the collision -- one to the Brian West Campus in Lincoln and the other to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The sheriff's office responded to the incident, along with the Columbus Fire Department.

When Wemhoff spoke to the Telegram on Tuesday, he said there were no updates about the condition of either injured individual.

When driving near farm equipment like tractors, the best practices are to slow down as soon as one is spotted and to pass safely, giving them as much room as possible.

"They are moving at a slow rate of speed and you're moving at a much higher rate of speed. They may have just looked and didn't see anybody, and within a matter of seconds you were on their tail," Wemhoff said.