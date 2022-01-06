Local leaders talk Capitol riot anniversary

It may have happened more than 1,200 miles away, but the effect of the riot at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 was felt throughout the nation on the day in question, and the impact of it have continued to reverberate as investigations into the event and those who took part have unfolded.

With a year of perspective, the feelings of local elected leaders do not seem to have changed, with respect to the Capitol riot itself.

"I was very upset and I felt that what they were doing at the Capitol was completely out of line and should never have happened," Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Micek said. "I wasn't against a peaceful demonstration but...I did not appreciate what I was seeing or hearing at the time."

Neither did Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley.

"At the time it was disgusting to see that Americans acted the way they acted," Bulkley said. "Everybody has the right to protest but to become violent and destructive is where it becomes disgusting."

At the time, neither Bulkley nor Micek were particularly concerned about the events at the Capitol igniting some sort of incendiary reaction in Columbus or Platte County.

"It didn't even cross my mind," Bulkley said. "What crossed my mind was where the country could go if they don't straighten out and what concerns me is not myself but my kids and my grand-kids."

At the national level, many have pointed to the riot as a symptom of a greater, partisan divide in the country.

"We've had partisan divide forever but they've also found ways to compromise and come together," Bulkley said. "...I think Columbus is a much more open community, willing to discuss and look at options and ideas. Don't get me wrong, we are a conservative community, but we are willing to look and be open and have discussions."

Micek felt similarly.

"I don't think the riot added to the (national) division. The division, in my opinion, was prior to that and it's still there," Micek said. "I would wish that both political parities would begin to work together. What I mean by that is, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican and you're elected to office, you should represent the people and not your party."

Micek has been an elected representative for many years, first on the Columbus City Council and now on the Platte County Board of Supervisors.

"Each person should have their own individual thoughts on what's best for this country and if it's a Republican who proposes something that's good, and I'm a Democrat, I should support it, and vice versa," Micek said. "What I'm seeing today is that, whichever side proposes something, the other side is automatically against it and that's not doing the country any good."

A year later, Micek and Bulkley do have a few things to add about the context of and reaction to the riot.

"It's unfortunate that we have to start putting up fences and all kinds of security around our Capitol, because that should not be a restricted area. I understand why they're doing it and it's unfortunate they have to do that. I have some concerns that the investigation that's being done by the House of Representatives have a slight bit of political motivation, in my opinion, and that bothers me," Micek said.

Bulkley said he feels that the entire incident was serious, but has been over-dramatized.

"It is being driven into the ground as something more than it was. Those that acted improperly need to be dealt with by the law but at the same time I could tell you that there were protests, riots and destruction in many parts of the country that weren't dealt with the same way and aren't talked about the same way," Bulkley said. "...This article itself is fueling part of what I think is overdoing it. Yeah, it's the anniversary. Are we going to have an anniversary observance of when they had rioting in Lincoln? Are we going to have it when they had some rioting in Portland and took over a city block for months? That's my concern. … Let's move on."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

