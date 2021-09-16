Local leaders want Columbus to stay in 1st Congressional District

Legislative Committee Chairman Don Heimes said the decision revolves around Columbus having one of the largest per capita manufacturing areas in Nebraska.

“Over the past decade – actually, it’s been almost two – we’ve been in the 1st District and the community and industry has developed a very good relationship with Congressman Fortenberry,” Heimes said. “We think we’re very well aligned with the 1st District and should remain there.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature’s Redistricting Committee has been holding public hearings on the two proposals this week. The first was Tuesday at Grand Island and the second was Wednesday at Lincoln. The last hearing is set for Thursday at Omaha.

Heimes noted that Chamber President Dawson Brunswick shared a written statement during Wednesday’s hearing, which stated that Columbus and Platte County should remain in the 1st District due to the manufacturing economies.

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus also testified during Wednesday's hearing.

"I think we have more in common with the 1st District with our high manufacturing and our little bit more denser population and the fact that we’ve grown in the last 10 years, very similarly to Madison County," Moser told the Telegram.