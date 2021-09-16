Local leaders want Columbus to stay in 1st Congressional District

Community leaders in Columbus are hoping to remain in the 1st Congressional District at the end of the redistricting process currently underway in the Legislature.
Members of the Nebraska Legislature’s redistricting committee began meeting in mid-September to tackle redistricting legislative, congressional and other governing districts following the release of the final 2020 census figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
An area of focus for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee has been two proposed maps for congressional districts.
Platte County is currently in the 1st Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
A proposed map drawn by state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, with the four other Republican Legislature members who sit on the committee, shows Platte County remaining in the 1st District. But another proposed map drawn by state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, and the three other Democratic Legislature members on the committee, has Platte County moving into the 3rd Congressional District represented by U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.
The Chamber’s Legislative Committee met Monday and talked about the congressional redistricting. During the meeting, committee members agreed it would be in the best interest of Columbus and Platte County as a whole to remain in the 1st District.
Legislative Committee Chairman Don Heimes said the decision revolves around Columbus having one of the largest per capita manufacturing areas in Nebraska.
“Over the past decade – actually, it’s been almost two – we’ve been in the 1st District and the community and industry has developed a very good relationship with Congressman Fortenberry,” Heimes said. “We think we’re very well aligned with the 1st District and should remain there.”
The Legislature’s Redistricting Committee has been holding public hearings on the two proposals this week. The first was Tuesday at Grand Island and the second was Wednesday at Lincoln. The last hearing is set for Thursday at Omaha.
Heimes noted that Chamber President Dawson Brunswick shared a written statement during Wednesday’s hearing, which stated that Columbus and Platte County should remain in the 1st District due to the manufacturing economies.
State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus also testified during Wednesday's hearing.
"I think we have more in common with the 1st District with our high manufacturing and our little bit more denser population and the fact that we’ve grown in the last 10 years, very similarly to Madison County," Moser told the Telegram.
Outside of Platte County, the two proposals also differ for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District.
The Linehan plan would split Douglas County, moving portions of it into the 1st District. Saunders County would be moved from the 1st District into the 2nd District, and Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base would be moved to the 2nd District after a transfer to the 1st District just 10 years ago.
As for the Wayne proposal, it leaves Douglas County fully intact in the 2nd District but includes the majority of Sarpy County moving into the 1st District.
Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln previously said his goal for the special session of the Legislature was to complete the legislative process by Sept. 24, which would be followed by a recess for a couple of days until Gov. Pete Ricketts takes action on the redistricting bills, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Usually a 90-day process, this year’s redistricting has been compressed into a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the release of census data.
According to the Nebraska Legislative’s calendar, the Legislature special session will continue convening daily – except Sundays – until Sept. 24 and then will meet on Sept. 30.
