Local libraries looking forward to summer reading programs

Following a slow year in 2020, libraries in Platte County are ready to start their summer reading programs in a little less than two weeks.
The two public libraries in Platte County – Humphrey Public and Columbus Public – will have the same theme this year, “Tails and Tales.”
The Humphrey institution, 309 Main St., will kick off its program at 10 a.m. on June 2 with a presentation from Wildlife Encounters of Nebraska. Wildlife Encounters is a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about the natural world and offering a home for animals in need, according to its website.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, activities that will attract bigger crowds will be held at the Humphrey Community Center, 608 County Road. That is where the Wildlife Encounters performance will be held.
“It's a free program. Everybody's welcome to attend,” Humphrey Public Library Director Michele Hastreiter said, adding that Librarian Assistant Becky Bender organized the majority of this year’s program. “If we can't social distance, they should bring mask along just in case … but we will provide masks as well.”
A “Crafts & Games” event will be held for children ages 8-years and older on Wednesday mornings through June and July at the Community Center while a Storytime activity for children ages 3- to 7-years-old will take place Thursday mornings. “Grab & Go” crafts will be offered on Thursdays in July. The “Tails and Tales” reading game – intended for readers of all ages – will run from June 5 to July 31.
Before COVID-19, the Humphrey library typically saw attendance of around 20 to 30 people for each event. For the first event of the 2021 summer reading program, Hastreiter said she estimates around 100 people to stop by.
A large number of the library’s patrons are from nearby towns or villages, such as Monroe, Platte Center and Tarnov, Hastreiter said.
“We’re 50-50 with cards (being) in city and out-of-city (patrons),” she noted.
The Humphrey library couldn’t hold a summer reading program last year because of COVID, so Hastreiter said she’s looking forward to getting back to regular programming.
“I miss the kids,” Hastreiter said. “During the summer, we kind of touch base.”
Columbus Public Library (CPL), now located in the former Columbus Police Department building at 2419 14th St., will open registration for its program on June 1. Packets outlining events and activities, as well as prizes, will be at time of registration.
“We want people to come in and sign up, so we have those numbers,” CPL Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said. “… It's all a fun incentive to get them reading, and there (are) all kinds of grand prizes and drawings they get entered into for all age groups. So it's just a lot of fun stuff.”
For the CPL summer reading program, Keyes handles the programming for adults, Young Adult Librarian Jessica Wilkinson is in charge of the teen group while Children’s Librarian Brad Hruska manages the kids' programs.
“Before COVID, my numbers were over 300 for the adults,” Keyes said, adding that she believes Hruska to have up to 1,000 kids on his side. “I'm hoping to get close to that again (and) kind of get back into what we used to be.”
Already, attendance has been increasing, she noted.
“… I've done some programming, (and) I've already seen some great attendance,” Keyes said. “So I'm thinking that we'll do really good this summer.”
The kids' events expected to draw large groups will be held at the Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus, Keyes added.
Wilkinson said she sees about 30 attend her teen events, with approximately 70 to 100 people partaking in the reading portion.
“We're guessing we're going to have a bigger crowd than last year, but probably not as much as the previous year since we're still kind of getting out of COVID,” Wilkinson said. “It should be pretty big this year. I think everyone's kind of ready to get out and do stuff.”
