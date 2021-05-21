Local libraries looking forward to summer reading programs

For the CPL summer reading program, Keyes handles the programming for adults, Young Adult Librarian Jessica Wilkinson is in charge of the teen group while Children’s Librarian Brad Hruska manages the kids' programs.

“Before COVID, my numbers were over 300 for the adults,” Keyes said, adding that she believes Hruska to have up to 1,000 kids on his side. “I'm hoping to get close to that again (and) kind of get back into what we used to be.”

Already, attendance has been increasing, she noted.

“… I've done some programming, (and) I've already seen some great attendance,” Keyes said. “So I'm thinking that we'll do really good this summer.”

The kids' events expected to draw large groups will be held at the Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus, Keyes added.

Wilkinson said she sees about 30 attend her teen events, with approximately 70 to 100 people partaking in the reading portion.

“We're guessing we're going to have a bigger crowd than last year, but probably not as much as the previous year since we're still kind of getting out of COVID,” Wilkinson said. “It should be pretty big this year. I think everyone's kind of ready to get out and do stuff.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

