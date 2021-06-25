Local man gets hands-on experience with program

A local man is gaining real-world skills in John Deere equipment repair as part of a partnership between Platte Valley Equipment and Southeast Community College.
Justin Keller, 21, graduated from the SCC Milford campus’ John Deere Tech program in May. Originally from Norfolk, Keller now lives on his grandfather’s farm in rural Lindsay. But, he noted, he’s no stranger to a farm.
“I kind of grew up around working on stuff, more so working on John Deere equipment because of my grandpa and my uncle John,” Keller said, noting that he helps his uncle at the farm.
The college’s four-semester program offers training on the inner and outer workings of John Deere machines for those seeking employment as a high-quality technician in that field.
A portion of the coursework consists of off-campus training at a John Deere dealership, such as Platte Valley Equipment. The company – which is a John Deere dealer with locations in Clarkson, Fremont, Humphrey and Wahoo – annually sponsors students to complete the John Deere Tech program; in return, these students are likely to receive immediate employment after graduation.
“We're going to enhance … local talent, making a better place to do business and raise families. By investing in careers, we can keep local talent (and) strengthen communities with having prosperous careers here in Nebraska,” Platte Valley Equipment Career Development Lead Jeremy Vrana said.
Currently, there are 11 SCC students in the program either working or in an internship at the company.
“We do have another three to four kids who are going to be 2024 graduates, they're working for us right now,” Vranas added. “…They’re working as high school students/interns trying to get a scope of what the business is like.”
In Keller’s case, he worked at the business for a bit before starting college.
“It was a really good learning experience the summer before, more so just to get an introduction into it and have an idea before going into the program,” Keller said.
Keller said the program starts with basic information, like safety and reading serial numbers and codes. Then, the fun stuff could begin. Keller recalled one class in which the instructor provided students with an engine to learn.
“He assigned us, our own engine and he said 'go to work'…” Keller said. “He set us (up) to figure it out, and instead of relying on people to help you all the time, which I enjoyed; (it) was probably one of my favorite classes.”
Notably, Vrana said, those enrolled in the John Deere Tech program learn how to read diagnostic and parts manuals, which will help in their future careers.
“Also with it, (students) come out with being an electrical, hydraulic and service ADVISOR certified. Those are the three building blocks that John Deere wants you to have before you take any diagnostic classes,” Vrana said.
Customer Service ADVISOR is a digital database of manuals that allows users to connect to machines to check codes, take diagnostic readings and perform some calibrations, according to John Deere’s website.
On Thursday morning, recent John Deere Tech program graduate, 19-year-old Cole Strong from Schuyler, had been working on fixing a compressor issue before being interviewed by The Telegram.
“What it did is it burned up the clutch. So I had to replace it, and then put relay and a fuse on, and a couple new wires because there was no fuse or relay there to begin with, they're supposed to be to protect the clutch,” Strong said. “I installed all that today, and let it run for a little bit and it never fried the clutch again.”
The trade is one that Strong enjoys as, he said, he likes working with his hands and plans to continue in this line of work.
“I work better with hands-on than actually listening to it. I'd rather be physical and actually get hands-on experiences because I think that's a better way to learn,” Strong said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.