Local man gets hands-on experience with program

Currently, there are 11 SCC students in the program either working or in an internship at the company.

“We do have another three to four kids who are going to be 2024 graduates, they're working for us right now,” Vranas added. “…They’re working as high school students/interns trying to get a scope of what the business is like.”

In Keller’s case, he worked at the business for a bit before starting college.

“It was a really good learning experience the summer before, more so just to get an introduction into it and have an idea before going into the program,” Keller said.

Keller said the program starts with basic information, like safety and reading serial numbers and codes. Then, the fun stuff could begin. Keller recalled one class in which the instructor provided students with an engine to learn.

“He assigned us, our own engine and he said 'go to work'…” Keller said. “He set us (up) to figure it out, and instead of relying on people to help you all the time, which I enjoyed; (it) was probably one of my favorite classes.”

Notably, Vrana said, those enrolled in the John Deere Tech program learn how to read diagnostic and parts manuals, which will help in their future careers.