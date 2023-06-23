For Mark Avila, running a fireworks stand is a way to make others happy and to help the community have a good time on the Fourth of July.

“Out of everything that goes on in the year, this is one celebration that makes people happy, brings families together. I lost my dad when I was young and for us, our Fourth of July was always with him,” Avila said. “It just brings back memories, it's fun. …What’s better than to manage one of these places to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they get what they want and then light them up and go.”

That will become a reality as Avila and his friend Fernando Lopez are now managing the Ka-Boomers Fireworks tent, which is located outside of Bill’s Tire Outlet, 3200 Sixth St. in Columbus. It opens this Sunday, June 26, at 10 a.m. and will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day until July 4.

Lopez said Avila reached out to him about four or five years ago about getting involved in a fireworks venture. Someone with Ka-Boomers Fireworks reached out to him, Lopez said, as they didn’t have the help they used to.

Avila, Lopez noted, was the first person he called about the opportunity. By the end of March, they were allowed to proceed.

“Once we got accepted, we kind of started putting the wheels in motion,” Lopez said. “We had a manager's meeting June 3, we got to see a nice little free fireworks show there.”

They received their inventory about a week and a half ago and have been spending this week setting up the tent and tables.

Avila said they are offering a wide array of products. Their warehouse is in Wahoo so if anything runs out, they can easily get it restocked for the next day.

“We have stuff for little kids, we have stuff for grown-ups; we have stuff for everyone,” Avila said.

Lopez noted they will have two or three tables set up just for products geared toward kids. They are also planning a table that will be stocked with America-centered items.

The two joked they had originally just wanted a stand but ended up with a much larger operation.

“We were hoping to start off with something small, you know get our feet wet. But we dove right in,” Avila said.

Their families and friends are pitching in to man the tent.

“Luckily we’ve both got pretty big enough families to wear that can pretty much fill the void right there,” Avila added.

They will be offering small giveaways, such as ice cream.

Additionally, customers will receive one ticket for every $50 they spend, so the more money they spend the more tickets they receive, which will go towards a two large giveaways on July 4 – a Nintendo Switch and a Blackstone Grill.

Although, as in any business, there’s a bottom line at the end of the day, Avila noted he sees things a little differently.

“For me, it's more to see people happy, to see kids happy. For me it's seeing my family happy too,” Avila said. “Being able to do this I could provide a little bit more for the fireworks with the family show. See my brothers, my sisters, my mom happy, bringing us all together with the fireworks stand.”