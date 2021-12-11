Local Nebraska broadband project challenged

Charter Communications challenged ALLO Communications' application for funding under the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program for a project in the White Tail Lake neighborhood in Columbus.

The Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP) is offering $20 million in grants to support broadband infrastructure development in areas of Nebraska that are un-served or under-served. ALLO has been working to expand its service territory in Platte County and was one of several telecommunications companies to submit NBBP applications, including a $265,885 request for a project by White Tail Lake.

"We initially submitted an application based on publicly available speed data showing that area was under-served," ALLO Director of Marketing Tanna Hanna said in a Friday morning email to the Telegram.

However, if an application's project area is or could easily be served by another provider, the other provider can challenge the application.

According to the NBBP guide online, a challenging provider must either submit evidence that it "provides or has begun construction to provide a broadband network in the proposed project area" offering download/upload speeds of 100/20 megabits per second (Mbps), or it must show that it "provides broadband service...in or proximate to the proposed project area" and must commit to building infrastructure and providing 100/20 Mbps speed broadband services to the area by mid-2023.

Hanna said Charter was able to challenge ALLO's White Tail Lake project application using Federal Communication Commission (FCC) Form 477 information to show what speeds are available in the area.

Providers file FCC Form 477 to report their service locations and types. The information is broken down by census block, which are population districts used in the United States census. In cities, a census block may correspond to a city block, but in rural areas with fewer roads, they may be defined by political boundaries and natural features. As such, rural census blocks often cover more area.

The FCC's Fixed Broadband interactive map -- available online at broadbandmap.fcc.gov -- reflects Form 477 data. But the map isn't perfect. For one thing, the speed information is based on advertisement claims. For another, an entire census block is considered 'served' if Form 477 information shows that broadband service is available to at least one location in the block.

Elsewhere in Platte County, Eagle Broadband Investments -- doing business as Vyve Broadband -- filed a challenge to a $160,874 funding application for a Platte Center project filed by Midstates Data Transport, doing business as Stealth Broadband. Like ALLO, Midstates did not file a response to the challenge.

"There's no requirement for them to provide any sort of response to the challenge," Nebraska Public Service Commission Telecommunications Department Director Cullen Robbins said. "...The Commission determines (whether) the challenge was credible, and if the challenge is credible, then the project will not move forward. But there's nothing that says that, just because there's no response, an application would be denied."

If the innovative broadband development partnership between GTC and South Central is to move forward, grant assistance will be essential. The outcome of the challenge to the GTC/South Central application -- and the message it may send about the viability of such joint efforts between telecommunications companies and public power districts -- could reverberate around the state as other entities, including Loup Power District and Platte County, are starting to show interest in similar collaborations.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission will review the NBBP applications -- and any challenges and challenge responses -- and notify grant recipients in early January. The results of challenges will be released around the same time.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

