Local poll worker ready to serve

"We're probably going to be protected better than someone that goes to the grocery store," Staroscik-Chleboun said.

She'll be wearing gloves and a mask and will greet visitors from behind a shield inside her polling place at Immanuel Lutheran where she's been for the last several elections.

Staroscik-Chleboun started as a judge at her polling place before becoming an inspector just a few years later.

“You’re responsible for everything that goes on at that polling place," she said of her role as inspector. "We’re all trained at a class, but if there are any questions about anything that’s happening at your poll, the inspector is the one the clerks and the judges will ask."

When issues arise for her to confront, it's normally a problem with a voter's name missing from the rolls. Most times, people are in the wrong polling place. There are a few occasions where a name was changed or there is no registration.

It's a long day for retirees like Staroscik-Chleboun, but she's happy to help and see some of the same fellow poll workers who show up each time. Interactions with her fellow workers, as well as voters, is why she keeps coming back.