Local poll worker ready to serve

Alice Straroscik-Chleboun can't remember exactly when she started working at local polling places. Based on her memory it's been 20 years since that first election.
When the Nebraska Primary arrives next Tuesday, she'll be at her normal polling place back for another go 'round. Although COVID-19 has turned some regulars away, Staroscik-Chleboun will remain loyal to the service of local voters once again.
"I just think, it's kind of a duty," Staroscik-Chleboun said. "Somebody's got to do it. It's our privilege to vote."
Polls open Tuesday morning for Nebraska voters to select representation for this November's general election. Those decisions plus the Nebraska State Board of Education race for District 3 and a measure to expand keno gambling throughout Platte County will greet 2020 voters on the primary ballot.
President Donald Trump faces Bill Weld in the Republican primary. Democrats must decide between Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. There are also six Libertarians seeking the party's nomination.
In the Senate, incumbent Republican Ben Sasse is challenged by Matt Innis while Democrats will choose among seven to advance to November. In Nebraska's first congressional district, Jeff Fortenberry is running unopposed on the Republican side while Babs Ramsey and Kate Bolz are seeking the Democratic nomination. The Libertarians also have a United States Senate and House candidate running unopposed for the party's nomination. There are no Independent candidates in any of the races for national office.
"All 30 precincts we have in Platte County will be up and running for Election Day," Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said. "There may be a few changes for where they were at. That’s on our website and it’s on the Secretary of State’s website. You can put in your name and check. There’s only been three in Platte County that have changed."
Updated polling places include:
3D at Meridian Gardens has moved to the CPS Administration Building at 2508 27th Street
4C at Cottonwood Place is now at Peace Lutheran, 2720 28th Street
Columbus Township A is now located at the Columbus High School Library, 3434 Discoverer Drive
As of last week, Sebourn's office had sent out more than 7,400 early voting or absentee requests - more than a third of the total of eligible voters in the county. For everyone else, Sebourn advises prudence.
"I know the (COVID-19) cases keep going up in Platte County," she said. "I just hope people are smart."
And, as with every activity in the pandemic era, certain steps will be in place to ensure voters' safety.
Polling place visitors will be separated for social distancing, a voting utensil will be provided that voters can use and will be required to take with them and voting booth surfaces, and others, will be disinfected after each use.
"We're probably going to be protected better than someone that goes to the grocery store," Staroscik-Chleboun said.
She'll be wearing gloves and a mask and will greet visitors from behind a shield inside her polling place at Immanuel Lutheran where she's been for the last several elections.
Staroscik-Chleboun started as a judge at her polling place before becoming an inspector just a few years later.
“You’re responsible for everything that goes on at that polling place," she said of her role as inspector. "We’re all trained at a class, but if there are any questions about anything that’s happening at your poll, the inspector is the one the clerks and the judges will ask."
When issues arise for her to confront, it's normally a problem with a voter's name missing from the rolls. Most times, people are in the wrong polling place. There are a few occasions where a name was changed or there is no registration.
It's a long day for retirees like Staroscik-Chleboun, but she's happy to help and see some of the same fellow poll workers who show up each time. Interactions with her fellow workers, as well as voters, is why she keeps coming back.
She had thought about calling it quits when longtime election commissioner Diane Olmer stepped down last summer after 23 years at the job but Staroscik-Chleboun quickly changed her mind.
“But then I thought, this is Connie’s first year, and if everyone retired, I thought, ‘That’s not really fair to her,'" she said. "We’re going to be protected to the fullest."
Staroscik-Chleboun admitted there is some concern but is confident the proper measures are in place to keep everyone safe. And since more than a third of eligible voters requested early ballots, she anticipates less traffic.
In that case, she and her fellow poll workers will strike up a conversation or read. She doubts there will be any card playing this time.
Sebourn has just enough workers like Staroscik-Chleboun around to make in-person voting possible but is right on the margin of what has been deemed acceptable.
Tuesday's primary voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’re struggling with that. We don't quite have enough for every precinct to be at full capacity, and that’s five poll workers," Sebourn said. "With the coronavirus, the minimum we can have, according to the Secretary of State’s office, is three. We have three at most polling places right now, but every time the phone rings it might be some canceling out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
