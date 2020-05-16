Local restaurants give back

She mentioned how something as small as a meal can mean a lot during these times.

"To me as a police officer and a member of this community, I am really appreciative of the support our community offers," she said. "I feel like every small gesture is just a way of showing support to law enforcement and to health care and all the extra duties that people have been taking on as part of COVID-19. I appreciate this community that I live in, that I work in, that I raise my family in and I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to show how kind we can be to each other."

If any restaurants or anyone else is interested in donating food, they can contact the police department to let them know they would like to donate. CPD can be reached at 402-564-3201.

"We would like a heads up so we can get it out to our people that a meal is going to be provided so they can stay at the office and eat instead of going home," Molczyk said. "We don’t turn away people if they haven’t given a heads up, but we would prefer a heads up.

"I love the support the community has given to first responders and we truly feel that all their support has made our lives a lot easier."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

