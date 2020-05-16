Local restaurants give back

Over the past few weeks, many local restaurants have been giving back to the Columbus Police Department by providing meals for officers.
Establishments such as Husker Bar, Panda Express, Big Apple Bagels and McDonald's have taken time and donated meals to those serving the community. It comes at a fitting time. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.
Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk said it has been a blessing to receive so much support.
"It’s meant a lot to us," he said. "The Columbus Police Department has had a lot of support from the community. I’ve been here for 30-plus years. The community has been very supportive throughout my career in the police department and that means a lot to us officers."
Todd Oborny, owner of the Husker Bar, wanted to help out the police department for all its hard work.
Despite many members of the community not being able to work or working from home, officers are still out in the community.
"It’s a chance to help out others that are helping everyone else out," Oborny said. "They’re forced to be out and about and it’s nice to be able to help out."
These gestures of kindness have not gone unnoticed by members of the police department, including Investigator Jaymee Levander.
She mentioned how something as small as a meal can mean a lot during these times.
"To me as a police officer and a member of this community, I am really appreciative of the support our community offers," she said. "I feel like every small gesture is just a way of showing support to law enforcement and to health care and all the extra duties that people have been taking on as part of COVID-19. I appreciate this community that I live in, that I work in, that I raise my family in and I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to show how kind we can be to each other."
If any restaurants or anyone else is interested in donating food, they can contact the police department to let them know they would like to donate. CPD can be reached at 402-564-3201.
"We would like a heads up so we can get it out to our people that a meal is going to be provided so they can stay at the office and eat instead of going home," Molczyk said. "We don’t turn away people if they haven’t given a heads up, but we would prefer a heads up.
"I love the support the community has given to first responders and we truly feel that all their support has made our lives a lot easier."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.