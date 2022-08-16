Local schools impacted by end of free meal program

A United States Department of Agriculture program that gave all students free meals during COVID-19 despite their family income level is ending this school year, affecting schools in Columbus.

During the past school year, roughly 30 million kids a day were getting free meals, the Associated Press reported earlier this summer. That compares to the 20 million kids before the pandemic. President Joe Biden signed a bill in June to keep the free student meal extension through the summer.

Columbus Public Schools Finance and Human Resources Director Chip Kay said the change will have an impact at CPS.

“We saw an increase in the number of meals that were served under the free program the last two years that the district had seen, so a higher percentage of kids were eating,” Kay said. “So that certainly has us a little bit concerned. We do have the opportunity for everybody to apply for free and reduced and so hopefully everybody will whether they think they qualify or not; apply for that to find out.”

Kay said the district is helping to offset this change by continuing its fresh fruit and vegetable snack program at the five CPS elementary schools.

Kay noted the program was previously funded through a grant, CPS did not receive the grant this year but will be paying for it so it can continue at no cost to students. While the fresh fruit and vegetable snack program is not available at the CPS middle and high schools, there are à la carte choices for those kids.

“This ensures that our elementary students who don't have those extra opportunities still have something in the afternoon,” Kay said.

Breakfast and lunch will also only be served during the days that school is in session. Previously during COVID, Kay added, the district has served meals when school wasn’t in session, such as cancellations.

CPS also plans on continuing its summer lunch program in which school-aged kids and younger can receive lunch at no cost. It would be open to all kids who live in Columbus, no matter which school district they attend.

“We'll do that again next summer with two to three sites open so that we can get that throughout the community,” Kay said. “While we won't be having the free food during the school year, we will be able to offer that during the summer program.”

Additionally, CPS is absorbing the online fee transaction for those families who do need to pay for meals. There is about a $3 fee for each transaction, Kay noted.

“Everything we can do to try to help people,” Kay said. “It may not seem like a bunch, three bucks every month to put money in – there’s 27 bucks by the end of the school year, and we're guessing every family can use 27 bucks somewhere else.”

Kay added that the CPS’ reduced meal costs are 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. The cost for regularly priced meals went up by 10 cents for each category, he added, which is to cover the cost of the school lunch service company contract.

“We did spend quite a bit of time just looking at that a breakeven point for food service, we're not running it for profit,” Kay said. “If the family does end up in that paid category, we took a lot of time to ensure that they're getting the lowest cost possible for meals.”

Lakeview Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas said that all students in the district had taken advantage of the free meals program.

“Lakeview, like other school districts, has been informed students will no longer be able to receive free breakfast and lunch,” Plas said. “I think this added benefit during and after COVID-19 was excellent for our families as it was one less stressor for them to worry about.”

Plas noted the change will definitely be an adjustment as families have gotten used to the free breakfasts and lunches over the past two years.

“We are doing our best to communicate the changes to families and ensure those that meet the criteria fill out the applicant to receive free or reduced lunch prices,” Plas said. “This can help our families that are in the most need. In addition, we work really hard to provide our families with the information on all resources available within our community that can assist them if needed. Columbus is lucky to have so many generous organizations that can help!”

According to a resource page on the Columbus Area United Way’s website, the following local organizations provide food assistance:

Platte County Food Pantry, 3020 18th St. Suite 13: Free food assistance for residents of Platte County who would other Hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. 402-563-4544.

Simon House, 1853 10th Ave.: Assistance to those in need with basic needs of daily living and has a food pantry. 402-564-8444.

First United Methodist Church and Outreach Center, 2710 14th St.: Food pantry is open from 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays or by appointment. 402-564-8463.

Salvation Army, 1711 23rd St.: Food pantry that people can access once a month, it’s held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Appointments are required. 402-564-6919.

East-Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave.: WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program. 402-562-7500.

Columbus Emergency Relief, 1853 10th Ave.: Emergency assistance with utilities, housing, food and transport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. 402-564-4184.