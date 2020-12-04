Local teen working to grow business

Starting with eight yard signs on a tight budget to now looking to add more employees, Logan Albers has been working on growing the business he began when he was 13-years-old -- Logan’s Lawns.

Originally, Albers said he started the company because he wanted to help his neighbors who were unable to take care of their own lawns. He has, however, faced numerous challenges with his young age and balancing work with school.

Since graduating this past spring, he has gone all-in on his business.

“It was a lot of my grandma and grandpa running me around when I was unable to drive myself,” Albers said. “The transportation was the biggest thing. I mean, (with) being 13, I didn’t really know anything about business.”

His grandparents weren’t business people but knew how to help, he said. The two were retired and had time on their hands to help out with his endeavors.

“They would … wait for me to mow the lawn … my grandma loved to read, so she passed time by reading,” he said. “(My grandparents) were very supportive of everything that I wanted to do, that I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Especially as a pre-teen, Albers faced the challenge of establishing himself as someone who was responsible, reliable and trustworthy.