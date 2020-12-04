Local teen working to grow business

Starting with eight yard signs on a tight budget to now looking to add more employees, Logan Albers has been working on growing the business he began when he was 13-years-old -- Logan’s Lawns.
Originally, Albers said he started the company because he wanted to help his neighbors who were unable to take care of their own lawns. He has, however, faced numerous challenges with his young age and balancing work with school.
Since graduating this past spring, he has gone all-in on his business.
“It was a lot of my grandma and grandpa running me around when I was unable to drive myself,” Albers said. “The transportation was the biggest thing. I mean, (with) being 13, I didn’t really know anything about business.”
His grandparents weren’t business people but knew how to help, he said. The two were retired and had time on their hands to help out with his endeavors.
“They would … wait for me to mow the lawn … my grandma loved to read, so she passed time by reading,” he said. “(My grandparents) were very supportive of everything that I wanted to do, that I’ve ever wanted to do.”
Especially as a pre-teen, Albers faced the challenge of establishing himself as someone who was responsible, reliable and trustworthy.
“It was hard to establish myself as somebody who was going to come back every week, who was going to take the proper care that my clients were expecting and somebody who’s going be there all the time. That was one of the biggest things,” he said.
Hunter Gassmann, who has been working with Albers for more than four years, said Albers has always been serious and had ambitions, but the number of hours he has put in has changed.
"The first year it wasn’t really anything serious … we did put in a lot of hours for how old we were but compared to now that was nothing,” Gassmann said. "We had a big problem with getting loans so we could get another truck."
He also added Logan’s age was an issue because some people don’t like working for a teenager.
Still, after the first few years, Gassmann said Albers started growing a beard and people would then assume he was a college student.
Most entrepreneurs didn’t have to balance their business with choir, cross country and high school, but that’s what Albers did.
“I was only able to manage business and school because of all the support and help I got from everybody around me,” he said. “I live with my grandparents who are very, very supportive of not only my business and the things that I do, but they were very passionate about me going to get higher education going and pursing my career.”
Although he said it was a “no-brainer” to pursue his business after graduation, Albers is now also balancing work with his first semester of college. He is taking classes online through Central Community College-Columbus.
“It was a struggle to have to choose what path I wanted to go down,” Albers said. ”I like to think that I chose to go down all paths that I could.”
Despite the negative impact to business due to COVID-19, Albers said the grass is continuing to grow.
“People are still in need of the work that we provide,” he added. “(If) people weren’t out of their work, I do think we would have had more prosperity, but to say the least, I’m beyond grateful and happy for the success and the growth that we did have.”
