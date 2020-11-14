Local woman details COVID-19 experience as hospitalizations break new record

Six months after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, Columbus' Heather Buttaro gets emotional thinking of how she recorded videos on her phone saying goodbye to her grandkids.
Buttaro contracted the virus in early May, was admitted to the hospital on her third trip to the emergency room, and left at the end of May. Buttaro was using oxygen at home until July. She became iron-deficient, is fatigued and said her husband calls her brain fog “goldfish brain.”
“I have survivor guilt … Why am I still here and that kid’s grandma isn’t still here?” Buttaro said Friday. “I got very lucky I didn’t end up with clotting. I didn’t end up on a (ventilator), and I was able to fight it and recover.”
She is still recovering, but is basically back to being a functional human being.
During an interview Friday, a little boy in the background tried to speak to his grandmother, Buttaro, about his Halloween candy. Buttaro, who is 51 now, contracted the virus at age 50.
“I needed to still be alive to be able to take care of (my grandsons),” she said. “And for our 13-year-old, who definitely needs to have her parents, and our adult kids, too.”
Buttaro’s symptoms began on May 8.
“At the end of the week … I just felt off.” she said. “By Sunday, I was in pain from head to toe. Every muscle in my body hurt like I had just been hit by a semi … (I) didn’t have a fever.”
She said she had a mild cough, but nothing that could be called significant.
“Everything tasted like salt,” she said. “Over the next week or so, it started to just continue to slide downhill, as far as how I felt.”
Around May 13 or 14, she started to feel a little better, she said, but then the night of May 14 into the 15th, she had problems breathing.
She had an oximeter, which showed her blood level was at about 83% oxygen on the morning of May 15. Any value under 90% is considered low, according to the Mayo Clinic, and 95% is a normal reading.
Buttaro said she went to the emergency room, where they put her on oxygen, got her back to a normal level and sent her home. Her blood levels fell again, into the low 80s to high 70s, and she repeated the experience with the hospital.
“Pretty much at that point (I) couldn’t get out of bed. I could hardly move, I hadn’t eaten in five days,” she said.
Her lips were blue, she said, on the morning of May 20.
“I was essentially not responding to my husband,” she said. “I have no recollection of that entire day, basically, because he told me this stuff afterwards, when I started to recover.”
Once they got to the emergency room, she said she had a blood oxygen level of 63%. She was admitted to the hospital.
“I have very little recollection of that next couple of days, other than I knew I was in the hospital. I couldn’t even get out of bed at that point. They wanted me to lay on my stomach,” she said. “I couldn’t even stay laying on my stomach because I was just in so much pain and such a mess and I couldn’t breathe. I just couldn’t breathe.”
Support Local Journalism
She remembers laying in the hospital, reminding herself just to take another breath, thinking ‘there are too many people that need you -- you can’t die.’
Then, Buttaro received a convalescent plasma transfusion and said within 24 hours, she could get out of bed and take a shower.
She was released from the hospital on May 28.
This week, almost six months after Buttaro was released, the East-Central District Health Department has broken a record for hospitalizations.
There are 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one available ICU bed, according to the health department’s Nov. 13 situation update.
All four counties in the health district (Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance) went deeper into the red section of the risk dial. The doubling rate of cases in the health district is 4.2 weeks.
ECDHD Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro explains since there were 587 cases in the week from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, by early December, the district could be seeing over 1,000 cases a week.
“I think this year is going to be a year that people are going to have to make different choices for the holidays in order to ensure that they’re going to be able to see their family next year,” Finochario noted.
The cases are still moving upward, she noted.
“Our biggest issue is there’s nowhere to pull nurses from. The people we would normally pull nurses from are in the midst of worse outbreaks than we are,” Finochario said. “We’re in a bad place.”
Six months removed from her experience, Buttaro has not been able to return to work because she is so tired. She said her iron deficiency is so bad she has to get infusions. She added she has permanent scarring in her lungs.
Although Buttaro said she had underlying conditions, she said her doctor told her it just hit her. Her husband had it and experienced body aches and lost his sense of taste and smell, she noted, and her daughter had body aches for six hours.
The whole experience was terrifying for Buttaro.
“We have a 13-year-old,” she said. “A couple days before I went into the hospital … I was laying on the bed and I told my husband, I just want you to just hug me, just hold onto me for a minute.”
Her daughter was out in the hall and took a picture.
“I look at that picture and think ‘that could have been the last picture that she ever took of me’,” she said. “Because I had to fight for air so hard after that I wasn’t sure if I was going to take another breath.”
Despite that, Buttaro said she is grateful to the staff at Columbus Community Hospital and grateful she has insurance. She also added masks make a difference, because one woman she had been around wore a mask and didn’t get sick.
“My mom has this motto that she passed along to me: ‘If you can’t fight or flee, you flow,'” she said. “I don’t have a choice but to flow.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.