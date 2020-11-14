Local woman details COVID-19 experience as hospitalizations break new record

She said she had a mild cough, but nothing that could be called significant.

“Everything tasted like salt,” she said. “Over the next week or so, it started to just continue to slide downhill, as far as how I felt.”

Around May 13 or 14, she started to feel a little better, she said, but then the night of May 14 into the 15th, she had problems breathing.

She had an oximeter, which showed her blood level was at about 83% oxygen on the morning of May 15. Any value under 90% is considered low, according to the Mayo Clinic, and 95% is a normal reading.

Buttaro said she went to the emergency room, where they put her on oxygen, got her back to a normal level and sent her home. Her blood levels fell again, into the low 80s to high 70s, and she repeated the experience with the hospital.

“Pretty much at that point (I) couldn’t get out of bed. I could hardly move, I hadn’t eaten in five days,” she said.

Her lips were blue, she said, on the morning of May 20.

“I was essentially not responding to my husband,” she said. “I have no recollection of that entire day, basically, because he told me this stuff afterwards, when I started to recover.”