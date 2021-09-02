Local youth benefit from CCC program

Central Community College-Columbus freshmen Cirilo Mejia and Jacob Plugge said a college program has helped them get a better feel of the given fields they hope to pursue.
Mejia – a 2021 Schuyler Central High School graduate – and Plugge, who received his diploma from Columbus High School in 2021 but is from Richland, are two of seven students taking part in Growing Pathways to STEM for the current academic year.
Project GPS’ goal is to provide students a pathway into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related fields. The scholarship program – which is sponsored by the National Science Foundation - is geared toward accomplished students who have financial needs and exemplify an underrepresented group in the STEM areas.
Mejia - a pre-engineering major – said he has enjoyed the program. He and other scholars recently visited Pawnee Park in Columbus to catch birds as part of a research project.
For Plugge, the outing was ideal for his future endeavor. The Richland native said he wants to become a veterinarian after graduating college. He added Project GPS is a great avenue to learn more about the veterinary field.
“It gives me real-life experience like handling animals that you don’t handle every day,” Plugge said.
As part of the program, GPS scholars also oversee research projects and present at professional meetings. Additionally, nearby companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Co.; Behlen Mfg. Co.; Loup Power District and Nebraska Public Power District have given tours of their facilities and offered job shadowing and internship opportunities.
“We hope they learn new skills that they can apply to their future endeavors or that they learn skills that are transferable across multiple disciplines,” said Dr. Lauren Gillespie, a co-principal investigator of Project GPS. “… We also hope that they learn as a team and as a young professional.
“Because with this program we just don’t look at them as a student or a student on scholarship, we look at them as a whole student. We take a holistic view to this program and everyone’s professional and personal development.”
As part of the program, students receive two paid years of education which consists of tuition, fees and room and board.
Last month, Mejia and Plugge were two of 12 students honored as Project GPS scholars at a ceremony held at CCC-Columbus’ Fine Arts Building, along with other scholars for this academic year. Also recognized were the 2020-21 scholars because last year’s ceremony being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plugge said the program has been terrific so far, adding Gillespie and Steve Heinisch, who another project co-principal investigator, have been supportive to the students.
“They care about the project,” Plugge said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.