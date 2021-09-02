Local youth benefit from CCC program

Central Community College-Columbus freshmen Cirilo Mejia and Jacob Plugge said a college program has helped them get a better feel of the given fields they hope to pursue.

Mejia – a 2021 Schuyler Central High School graduate – and Plugge, who received his diploma from Columbus High School in 2021 but is from Richland, are two of seven students taking part in Growing Pathways to STEM for the current academic year.

Project GPS’ goal is to provide students a pathway into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related fields. The scholarship program – which is sponsored by the National Science Foundation - is geared toward accomplished students who have financial needs and exemplify an underrepresented group in the STEM areas.

Mejia - a pre-engineering major – said he has enjoyed the program. He and other scholars recently visited Pawnee Park in Columbus to catch birds as part of a research project.

For Plugge, the outing was ideal for his future endeavor. The Richland native said he wants to become a veterinarian after graduating college. He added Project GPS is a great avenue to learn more about the veterinary field.

“It gives me real-life experience like handling animals that you don’t handle every day,” Plugge said.