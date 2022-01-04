Local youth completes 4-H program

Platte County's Kade Goedeken, 11, was one of 26 4-H'ers from 20 counties who completed the 2021 Nebraska 4-H Livestock Achievement Program in its inaugural year.

"A new livestock program launched in 2021 ... the Nebraska 4-H Livestock Achievement Program was designed to promote all educational aspects of 4-H livestock projects including selection, production, leadership, and exhibition by recognizing youth striving to improve in their livestock project knowledge and leadership," a Dec. 7 press release from the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources said. "The program recognizes members of excellence across all 4-H livestock project areas, including beef, sheep, meat goat, swine, dairy cattle, dairy goat, rabbit and poultry."

Intermediate level 4-H'ers -- those ages 10 to 13 -- had to earn 100 points to earn a Member of Excellence distinction in their livestock category, which they could do by completing various activities, each one assigned a point value.

Kade was the only Platte County 4-H'er to complete the 2021 program and one of four Nebraska 4-H'ers to receive distinctions as Members of Excellence in Swine for 2021.

"This was the first year (Extension) did it. They announced it in April or May and he already had half the stuff done," Jill Goedeken, Kade's mom, said.

Although he was only required to earn 100 points, Kade went above and beyond, accumulating 130 points.

He earned 20 points by participating in a community service activity.

"We walked Highway 91 by Creston to pick up trash," Kade said.

He also exhibited a poster on caring for newborn pigs at the 2021 Platte County Fair, worth another 20 points.

"That was reserve champion at the county fair and it went to state fair and earned purple," Jill said.

For 30 points, Kade was involved in livestock judging and a livestock skill-a-thon at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Premier Animal Science Event (PASE) in June.

In April, he earned 30 points by taking part in a UNL livestock judging clinic held in Platte County. Also in the spring, Kade participated in the spring 2021 Platte County 4-H speech contest, where he talked about how to care for baby pigs for 30 more points.

Kade has worked with pigs since before his 4-H career "officially" began.

"I started doing Pee-Wee Showmanship when I was six but I had my first pigs when I was 8," Kade said.

When it comes to competition, he favors showmanship.

"I like showing...because it's when your hard work at home pays off and I get to spend time with my pig-showing friends," Kade said.

As evidenced by his poster and presentation topic, Kade especially also really enjoys working with baby pigs.

"They're just fun to be with," Kade said.

He said his favorite part is watching the baby pigs grow.

"We have more baby pigs right now," Kade said. "They were just born."

Those pigs, Jill said, will likely be for the 2022 fair.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

