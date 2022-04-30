Locals honored for 4-H volunteer efforts

Head, hearts, hands and health are the four H's in the name of 4-H, a youth development organization whose goal is to stimulate and educate kids about life skills relating to agriculture and home life.

Two Platte County residents were recently recognized for their volunteer contributions to 4-H. Cathy Hill-Klein and Brigen Kinnison, volunteers with Platte County 4-H clubs, were recognized as emerging adult volunteer and outstanding adult volunteer, respectively.

Kinnison, a first grade teacher at Lost Creek Elementary School, has volunteered with 4-H since all three of her children were members, almost 13 years ago. She is an alumna of 4-H as well.

"I have fond memories of the doing to learn process. Also, my kids have been fortunate to have opportunities they just wouldn’t have anywhere else, like raising chickens, goats, bucket calves," Kinnison said.

Kinnison's volunteer work includes organizing the talent contest, decorating booths, the hay bale contest and junior leaders program. She said she is honored someone thought to nominate her for this award, which she didn't know existed before being nominated.

"I had no idea this was even out there until they told me 'you're a winner.' I'm honored and glad for the time I've spent with the kids encouraging them to be their best," Kinnison said.

Hill-Klein, a fellow alumna and volunteer, was recognized for her contributions across 63 years of involvement with 4-H.

Hill-Klein, who joined as a child, said when she was a member it was really the only activity after school. Team sports weren't nearly as common or popular then.

"When I was growing up, once school was out, that was the summer activity," Hill-Klein said.

When Hill-Klein was a child in 4-H, her father was a local leader for the club, and she helped him with club activities at home. That was where her volunteer work started.

"I began teaching, and wasn't involved with 4-H again until my kids came along, then we started a 4-H club," Hill-Klein said.

From there, Hill-Klein left again once her kids were out.

"But I missed it, so I started helping kids learn to sew in my home," Hill-Klein added.

Hill-Klein, who volunteered for all the time her kids and grandkids participated, now mostly works with sewing and quilting.

"When my grandkids got old enough, I did lots of the home environment and cooking. Now that they’re out I've been doing more of the sewing," Hill-Klein said.

The nominations, 4-H Volunteer and Professional Development Extension Educator Jill Goedeken explained, are for anyone to make for anyone.

"Really anyone can nominate anyone else. There's a lot of opportunities for people to recognize others' contributions," Goedeken said.

The awards have no particular qualifications other than recipients having made a mark in others' lives and memories.

"When I think about the value these award winners bring, it's their role as a caring adult that youth can look up to trust and create some really cool learning opportunities," Goedeken said.

The recipients and their contributions will be formally recognized at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.

Jared Barton is a reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0