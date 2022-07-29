Locals take part in CCC honors institute

Ninety-seven students participated in the Central Honors Institute July 10-14 at Central Community College-Columbus.
Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have a high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor. In addition to attending classes, camp participants had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.
Instructors were Katie Claus and AJ Rose, both of Columbus, CHI Creativity language arts track; Josh Darveau and Jared Johnson, both of Columbus, Stream Team biology track; Terri Jelinek of Columbus and Lee Brogie of Wayne, CSI at CHI math track; and Marc Bathke of Dixon and Ed Brogie of Wayne, FLY CHI physics track.
Staff members were all from Columbus and included Deanna Hoffman, girls’ dorm assistant; Lynette Hogelin, dorm mom; Jake Johnson, boys’ dorm assistant; Adam Lassen, dorm dad; Cayden Micek, boys’ dorm assistant; Abie Wulf, social director; Terry Wulf, social director. CHI administrators were CCC-Columbus Extended Learning Services (ELS) regional director Erica Leffler and associate dean Karin Rieger, both of Columbus.
Interns who helped with Central Honors Institute were Julia Davidchik, a sophomore at CCC-Columbus and daughter of Sarah and Daniel Davidchik of Columbus; Gabbi Judd, a junior at Wayne High School and daughter of Rachel and Daniel Judd of Wayne; Ashley Kraemer, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and daughter of Greta and Doug Kraemer of Allen; Caroline Slama, a junior at Aquinas High School and daughter of Amy and Kevin Slama of Rising City; and Katelyn Wiegand, a junior at Wayne State College and daughter of Mary and Doug Wiegand of Columbus.
Listed by the school locals that will be attending this fall, participants were:
BRAINARD – EAST BUTLER PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Emy Lyons of Dwight, daughter of Lisa and Galen Lyons, and Chance Rohda of Weston, son of Jennifer and Nate Rohda.
CLARKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Chloe Scott of Clarkson, daughter of Mindy and Devin Scott.
COLUMBUS MIDDLE SCHOOL: Ian Braziel of Columbus, son of Patricia and Zjon Braziel; Justin Chen of Columbus, son of SuQing Jin and KeSong Chen; Henry Cremers of Columbus, son of Adam and Jessi Cremers; Logan Groene of Columbus, son of Kelly Groene; Hunter Imhof of Columbus, son of Laurie Becher and Alan Imhof; Wes Jeffryes of Columbus, son of Trina and Mike Jeffryes; Abby Jensen of Columbus, daughter of Amanda and Kyle Jensen; Israel Kibalyason of Columbus, son of Harriet Nalumansi and Peter Kibalya; Landon Lawrence of Columbus, son of Liz and Joe Lawrence; Emily Mowrey of Columbus, daughter of Carri and Gary Mowrey; Alexander Ogle of Columbus, son of Lindsay and Brent Ogle; Kristina Smith of Columbus, daughter of Courtney and Shaun Smith; Macy Wemhoff of Columbus, daughter of Julieanna and Benjamin Wemhoff; and Lauren Wurdeman of Columbus, daughter of Jill Wurdeman.
DAVID CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Abby Lindsley of Brainard, daughter of Chad and Dawn Lindsley; Alex Nickolite, Carter Nickolite and Judd Nickolite of Bellwood, sons of Lisa and Lee Nickolite; Caelan Olson of David City, son of Jami and Nathan Olson; Rylee Thoendel of Bellwood, daughter of Carrie and Marcus Thoendel; and Justin Watts-Dinkelman of David City, son of Lucy Watts and Jeff Dinkelman.
DAVID CITY – AQUINAS MIDDLE SCHOOL: Jon Kunasek of Bee, son of Kate and Matt Kunasek, and Jacob Wacker of Shelby, son of Joelle and Sean Wacker.
GENOA – TWIN RIVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Brenden Boynton of Genoa, son of Gretchen and James Boynton; Rylon Brandenburger of Genoa, son of Millie Brandenburger; Annabelle Kleckner of Genoa, daughter of Brooke and Joe Kleckner; Karly Konwinski of Silver Creek, daughter of Tonia and Daniel Konwinski; Kade Lund of St. Edward, son of Amanda and Clint Lund; Tate Small of Genoa, son of Crysty and Jeff Small; Ryker Stenzel of Silver Creek, son of Megan and Marvin Stenzel; and Dejah Yosten of Monroe, daughter of Robyn and Terrence Yosten.
OSCEOLA HIGH SCHOOL: Kolton Barr of Osceola, son of Victoria Barr and William Acamo; and Ashton Merry of Osceola, son of Tina and Jeff Merry.
POLK – HIGH PLAINS ELEMENTARY: Jacob Engler of Silver Creek, son of Sarah and Carl Engler.
RICHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Estrada of Schuyler, son of Sulmi and Daniel Estrada.