Loeffelholz leads by example: CPS superintendent strives to keep growing, learning

As the pandemic hit Columbus and sent kids home for the second half of the spring 2020 semester, Troy Loeffelholz was about to round out a decade as superintendent of Columbus Public Schools.

Loeffelholz loves working at Columbus Public Schools (CPS), and has since coming on board as superintendent in 2010.

He said the school board has cultivated a great atmosphere in the school district, which is one of the reasons he loves it so much.

"On our board we have fun working for kids," Loeffelholz said.

Before joining CPS in 2010, Loeffelholz spent 14 years at Hastings Public Schools. He applied in the Hastings school district in 1996 with his eye on a teaching position.

"They pulled my application out and interviewed me for the assistant principal job," Loeffelholz said. "I had no intention of getting into administration for several years."

But it was an opportunity for him and his family to move back to Nebraska after living in Texas for several years, so he took the position.

He became the principal at Hastings Middle School and then the district's director of curriculum and instruction. Loeffelholz left Hastings more than a decade ago, but his name still carries weight there.