Loeffelholz leads by example: CPS superintendent strives to keep growing, learning

As the pandemic hit Columbus and sent kids home for the second half of the spring 2020 semester, Troy Loeffelholz was about to round out a decade as superintendent of Columbus Public Schools.
Loeffelholz loves working at Columbus Public Schools (CPS), and has since coming on board as superintendent in 2010.
He said the school board has cultivated a great atmosphere in the school district, which is one of the reasons he loves it so much.
"On our board we have fun working for kids," Loeffelholz said.
Before joining CPS in 2010, Loeffelholz spent 14 years at Hastings Public Schools. He applied in the Hastings school district in 1996 with his eye on a teaching position.
"They pulled my application out and interviewed me for the assistant principal job," Loeffelholz said. "I had no intention of getting into administration for several years."
But it was an opportunity for him and his family to move back to Nebraska after living in Texas for several years, so he took the position.
He became the principal at Hastings Middle School and then the district's director of curriculum and instruction. Loeffelholz left Hastings more than a decade ago, but his name still carries weight there.
"I always thought one of his best traits was that he always had a vision of where he wanted to go — not personally, but for the school. And he was always one to keep pressing forward. The status quo wasn't acceptable, and I mean that as a compliment," Hastings Superintendent Jeff Schneider said.
Schneider and Loeffelholz worked together as administrators for at least eight years in Hastings, and they still keep in touch.
Schneider said many of his and Loeffelholz's conversations over the last few months have been concerning COVID-19.
"We talked about how to deal with graduation at the end of last year," Schneider said. "We talked about opening up this fall, about e-learning possibilities. Recently we were talking about the process we were going to use for vaccinations."
Now in his second year as superintendent, Schneider said Loeffelholz's experience has been a wonderful resource.
But as he rounds out another year as CPS superintendent, Loeffelholz recognizes how unprecedented COVID-19 has been.
"This is my 33rd year in education and I have never seen anything like this," Loeffelholz said. "They don't write a manual for this, so you just do what you think is best for your community and kids."
Loeffelholz said he knew at the very start of the pandemic that he wouldn't be able to tackle it alone.
"Coming back to the school during the pandemic, that wasn't Dr. Troy Loeffelholz. That was a combination of about 113 staff members," Loeffelholz said.
Loeffelholz said the people and their work ethic continue to set Columbus and CPS apart from other communities and districts of similar sizes.
"Columbus has traditionally been a blue-collar community. People work hard here and it rubs off on their kids," Loeffelholz said.
It reminds him of his hometown Kearney, which is one of the reasons his family moved to Columbus in 2010.
Loeffelholz said the district's teachers, especially, have been amazing through the flood and pandemic of the last few years.
"They've been flexible and I'm sure they're tired. I'm sure they're exhausted. But they keep coming to work every day for our kids and you can't ask for anything more than that," Loeffelholz said.
The sense of community in Columbus is also very strong, Loeffelholz said.
"You don't see this everywhere you go, but the collaborative effort in this community is unbelievable," Loeffelholz said.
Although he's immensely proud of CPS, Loeffelholz acknowledged that the district isn't perfect. Per student, CPS is the one of the lowest spending districts in Nebraska.
"I don't know if that's something to brag about or something to be sad about. You want to do more for your kids, but at the same time you've got to show that you're responsible with taxpayer dollars," Loeffelholz said.
Loeffelholz said that when he started in 2010, he began a long-term campaign of trust-building between the schools and the community, which has involved a lot of listening.
When teachers and parents come to him with problems and suggestions, Loeffelholz said he does his best to hear them.
"We're going to try everything we can to meet student needs," Loeffelholz said. "And if what we're doing isn't working, try something different, it's OK. If it fails, try something else. We encourage people not to fear failure. If you fail, that's a learning experience that makes you better in the end."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.