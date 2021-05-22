Longtime Duncan firefighter honored for service

On Friday in Grand Island, Edwin Schacher was recognized for 60 years of service with the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department in Platte County.
Schacher said he regularly attended re-training at the fire school, 700 E. Stolley Park Road in Grand Island, for 40 or so years. On Friday, he received the Firemanship Award there.
According to materials available on the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association's website, the Firemanship Award was given to up to 10 firefighters this year, including Schacher.
Recipients of the award must have rendered "exceptional service" to their department and community for at least five years, and the award is based on a person's "leadership, organizational abilities, civic activities and responsibilities."
Schacher will be celebrated again on June 6 during an open house at the Duncan Fire Department.
Schacher joined the department in 1961 at the age of 19.
"I was proud of my community and felt I should serve it," Schacher said. "My dad had just retired. It was a bunch of older guys except for me, and they talked me into it."
Things have changed a lot since then. For instance, Schacher said he remembers there only being two fire engines when he joined. Now, it's closer to five.
"All the new trucks that we have in the fire department, he has helped design and made sure they were purchased," said Josh Dahlberg, Schacher's son-in-law and current fire chief. "It makes our firefighting way easier."
Schacher was the fire chief for more than 30 years up until January when Dahlberg took over.
"I was elected by the members of the fire department," Dahlberg said.
Dahlberg admitted he has some big shoes to fill. Schacher has been around for a lot of the fire department's history.
"Way back … the whistle would blow in the middle of the night and scare the heck out of you, wake you up," Edwin Schacher's wife, Kathleen Schacher, said. "He'd jump out of bed and I would practically hold his pants out for him to jump into."
These days, Edwin Schacher said, volunteer firefighters are alerted of a fire via text, call or pager.
Edwin Schacher said he's seen and dealt with many grass and structure fires -- more grass fires in recent years, he said.
"They used to plow big hay bales by their sheds and then they'd start (on fire). You'd have to tear all that apart to get it out," Edwin Schacher said.
In 60 years, the department only ever lost one person, something Kathleen Schacher said her husband felt terrible about for many, many years.
"We only had one person that died. It was pretty painful to see," Edwin Schacher said. "...That was probably 40 years ago."
Through all of it, Edwin Schacher said his love for the job carried him, as well as his desire to build the department up for the community.
"You protect the people," he said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.