Longtime Duncan firefighter honored for service

"All the new trucks that we have in the fire department, he has helped design and made sure they were purchased," said Josh Dahlberg, Schacher's son-in-law and current fire chief. "It makes our firefighting way easier."

Schacher was the fire chief for more than 30 years up until January when Dahlberg took over.

"I was elected by the members of the fire department," Dahlberg said.

Dahlberg admitted he has some big shoes to fill. Schacher has been around for a lot of the fire department's history.

"Way back … the whistle would blow in the middle of the night and scare the heck out of you, wake you up," Edwin Schacher's wife, Kathleen Schacher, said. "He'd jump out of bed and I would practically hold his pants out for him to jump into."

These days, Edwin Schacher said, volunteer firefighters are alerted of a fire via text, call or pager.

Edwin Schacher said he's seen and dealt with many grass and structure fires -- more grass fires in recent years, he said.

"They used to plow big hay bales by their sheds and then they'd start (on fire). You'd have to tear all that apart to get it out," Edwin Schacher said.